Have you decided on your side dishes for Thanksgiving yet? Here are three very simple and delicious ideas for last minute sides!
The yam-and-apple bake, bacon-wrapped asparagus bundles and the cranberry cream cheese pockets are colorful, flavorful and
easy as 1,2,3!
Enjoy your feast and Happy Thanksgiving to you!
Yam-apple bake (serves 8-10)Ingredients:
4 large yams or sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes
4 large crisp apples, cored, peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes
4 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup pecans, chopped
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Butter a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish. Spread the yams or sweet potatoes and apples
in the casserole dish. In a small saucepan, melt the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt, cooking and stirring until sugar has dissolved. Pour over yams and apples. Sprinkle pecans over top. Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour. When yams are soft, uncover and cook for another 10 minutes.
Bacon-wrapped
asparagus bundles (Serves 4)
Ingredients:
16 large or 24 small asparagus
8 pieces of bacon
Olive oil for drizzling
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
3 hard boiled eggs
French’s fried onions
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Pre-cook the bacon until it is halfway done. Drain and set aside. Bend the asparagus until they snap. Discard the stem portion of the asparagus. With a potato peeler, trim the bottom part of the asparagus. Rap two pieces of bacon around four large or 6 small asparagus. Place all four bundles in a baking sheet. Drizzle olive oil over asparagus and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes or until bacon is crisp and asparagus are tender. Remove from oven and place on a serving platter. Chop hard boiled eggs. Sprinkle over asparagus bundles. Finish off with a sprinkling of French’s fried onions.
Cranberry cream
cheese pockets
Ingredients:
2 containers Pillsbury Crescent Rolls
1 cup cranberry sauce (with berries)
1 package cream cheese
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a mini muffin tin.
Roll out container of cinnamon rolls on a floured surfac. Gently pinch together the seams to create one large sheet. Cut into approximately 2 inch squares or large enough to fit a mini muffin tin
Press the squares into the tins. Place a 1 inch square of cream cheese into the crescent pockets. Top with 1 heaping teaspoon of the cranberry sauce.
Sprinkle pecans into each pocket. Bake for 15 minutes or until pockets are golden brown.
Serve immediately.
