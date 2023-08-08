Chicago encourages fans to ‘stay the night’

For Chicago trumpet and flugelhorn player Lee Loughnane, Arizona shows are like homecoming gigs.
Formed in Chicago in 1967, the iconic band will return to the Grand Canyon State to perform in Tucson on Aug. 15, Prescott Valley on Aug. 16 and Phoenix on Aug. 18.
The band has been on the road annually for the last 56 years, taking a break for 15 months due to the pandemic. A Sedona resident since 2010, Loughnane said the band members sacrifice their personal life to entertain the masses.
“It is problematic not to be able to spend the time that most people get to spend with their families at home. To do what we do for a living, we have to take our music to the audiences,” Loughnane said.
In five decades, Chicago has sold more than 100 million copies of its 38 albums. Blending jazz, R& B, classical and pop, the hits include “You’re the Inspiration,” “If You Leave Me Now,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “Saturday in the Park” and “25 or 6 to 4.”
Loughnane said Chicago fans can expect to hear songs from various decades, starting with “Introduction” from their first album.
“It’s a pretty well-rounded show,” he said. “It covers everything we have done and are doing.”
Loughnane is one of the three original members; he joins vocalist Robert Lamm and trombonist James Pankow. More than 50 years ago, they were the first nonclassical group to perform at Carnegie Hall six nights in a row.
The group was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014 and awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys in 2020. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
Loughnane said the group’s sound has evolved over the years as players change.
“The guys who have left for whatever reason, when they were replaced, it’s always been with somebody who is a good musician,” he said.
“They’ve grown up with the music as we did when we were playing it and writing it. They grew up listening to it. They have always fit in very nicely as members of the band by bringing their own personality to the same music they grew up with.”
When it started, the group had no idea it would be around 50 years later.
“It never happens. This is an anomaly. This is something that is pretty much impossible to do. We’re just living it,” Loughnane said.
Chicago will perform their biggest hits with guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, Robin Thicke and Chris Daughtry.
In celebration of the 55th anniversary of their double-platinum album, “Chicago Transit Authority,” they will play songs from the album both nights, along with other greatest hits.
To have longevity like Chicago, it takes luck, consistency, dedication and hard work, he said.
“You have to keep yourself ready to play shows and be excited about playing the shows,” Loughnane said.
He fills his days working out at hotels and playing music.
“I have my horn with me all the time,” he said.
Although he mainly performs on flugelhorn and trumpet, he has played other instruments for performances and albums.
“I play a little guitar, background vocals mainly, a couple of lead vocals,” he adds.
“I play a little bit of keyboard, mainly to write songs on guitar and keyboard. I’ve played guitar onstage with the band a few times,” he said.
“And I was playing the Moog synthesizer for a number of years during the ‘Chicago 17’ and ‘Chicago 18’ tours. I was playing a lot of bass parts during that time…We don’t hire other people to come in and do background vocals for us. We do everything in-house, the horns, the vocals, the playing, everything.”
Chicago in Phoenix
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18
Where: Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd Street, Phoenix
Price: Tickets start at $68
Info: 602-267-1600, celebritytheatre.com, chicagotheband.com
