Lakeshore Music presents award-winning pianist

What inspires a creative genius when he sits down at the keyboard of a piano? What moves him to turn nothing into a masterpiece?
Five-time Grammy-winning jazz pianist/composer Billy Childs, among the most diversely prolific and acclaimed artists working in music today, says that for him, the motivation is the opportunity to create works that connect with an audience.
“I write music to move the listener dramatically, just like a good movie would,” Childs said. “That’s kind of the motivation. I really get excited in the process.
“That’s why I like playing live. It’s tangible evidence that you’re connecting with the listener. They’re right there.”
And Valley jazz fans can be right there to hear Childs, who has received 16 Grammy nominations, along with his acclaimed jazz quartet on May 21 in a 7:30 p.m. concert presented by Lakeshore Music at Ravenscroft Hall in North Scottsdale (8445 E. Hartford Drive, just southeast of Loop 101 and Princess Drive).
Childs will be joined by Bob Sheppard – Lakeshore’s headline performer last November – on saxophone, Ben Williams on bass and Gary Novak on drums.
Tickets, priced at $70, are available at theravenscroft.com. All seats are
reserved.
Childs’ artistry moved The Los Angeles Times to write: “As a pianist, he possesses the improvisatory skills and powerful sense of swing one associates with world-class artists. … Childs is an inventive composer and arranger whose effort in those areas consistently expand the dimensions of the jazz genre — and beyond.”
Woody Wilson, founder, president and executive producer of Lakeshore Music, says he saved one of the best for last in this 2021-22 season-finale performance.
“We are proud to be ending our 13th Lakeshore Music season with the great Billy Childs,” Wilson said. “We survived COVID-19 and made it through a very difficult time of transition these past two years. This wonderful show illustrates the resilience of live jazz music and the performing arts. It is our reward for staying the course and giving our loyal patrons only the best.”
Childs says at first playing the piano was just fun.
“It was like a puzzle, like a game,” he said. “Me and my two older sisters, we all took lessons.”
The lessons weren’t, however, given by a maestro, Childs acknowledges, although he was proficient by age 6.
“They were like remedial lessons taught by a neighborhood teacher,” he said. “I kind of picked up little basic things like what a ‘C’ chord was.
“But I always liked figuring out tunes on the piano. And just from those basic remedial lessons, I was able to identify sounds and remember chords.”
By 14, he says he knew he was meant to be a pianist and he began taking more serious, formal classical and jazz lessons. He credits Keith Emerson of Emerson, Lake and Palmer for that.
“I would figure out songs from the radio, like memory training or ear training,” Childs said.
“When I was 14 and I heard Keith Emerson, it was like a seminal event because he made me want to really create on the piano. So all I could talk about from 14 to like 17 was Emerson, Lake and Palmer. That kind of jump-started my imagination as to what could be done on the piano, what kind of music could be created.”
Also among Childs’ early influences were Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea, and he credits classical composers, such as Igor Stravinsky, with influencing his love of composition.
Childs was accepted into the University of Southern California Community School For The Performing Arts, studying music theory and piano with some of
the world’s most renowned musical scholars. He graduated in 1979 with a bachelors in composition.
Childs released his first solo album, Take For Example, This… in 1988.
Since then, Childs has been an in-demand performer on the jazz scene.
Simultaneous with his recording career, Childs has occupied a parallel niche as an in-demand composer. His orchestral and chamber credits include Esa-Pekka Salonen and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra.
