Ahwatukee seafood eatery goes BYOB

Chesapeake Bay Seafood Bistro in Ahwatukee is going BYOB.
Guests can now bring their own adult beverages to enjoy when dining in, whether they’re in the mood for a crisp sauvignon blanc with red snapper, a buttery chardonnay with scallops, or a fruity IPA with a plate of fried cod tacos.
The casual ocean-themed restaurant, which opened last June at 5033 Elliot Road in the former space of Fresko Mediterranean Kitchen, prides itself on its friendly service, reasonable prices, seasonal selection of fresh fish and seafood, and fresh blue crabs flown in live daily from Maryland.
Now, owners James and Yolanda Brown say they are happy to host patrons who want to share a bottle of wine or their favorite beer with their meal.
“This allows our guests who would like to pair drinks with their food to have a gourmet experience at a fraction of the price of a fine dining restaurant,” Yolanda said. “We invite everyone to let us know which combinations work best so we can share suggestions with others.”
The state’s BYOB exemption allows restaurants with an occupancy of 50 or less to let guests consume a limited amount of beer, wine or spirits per person between noon and 10 p.m.
That works out to 40 ounces of beer, 750 ml of wine or 4 ounces of distilled spirits.
The service fees at Chesapeake Bay are $10 per 750 ml bottle of wine ($5 for a 375-ml bottle) and $1 per can or bottle of beer, regardless of size. The Browns say this contributes to the cost of stocking glasses and labor for washing glasses and will help them stay competitive on food prices.
It also made the January 2022 issue of Phoenix Magazine’s 101 Best Dishes list for its blue crabs.
Daily selections of fish and seafood are available as salads, sandwiches, tacos and plates, and prices range from about $4.50 for tacos to roughly $20 for plates, depending on the catch.
Diners can choose from an “off the grill” preparation with seasonings such as Old Bay, garlic herb butter, teriyaki, lemon pepper and more, or “out the fryer” with a seasoned light cornmeal batter. Sides include hush puppies, house-made Old Bay chips, corn on the cob, fried zucchini and others.
The Browns are Virginia natives who lived for 30 years in San Diego before moving to Ahwatukee about five years ago.
Information: 480-590-3065; chesapeakebaybistro.com
