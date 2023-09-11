All-Asian comedy show coming to Ahwatukee

Ahwatukee comedian Anthony Solimini has been doing all he can to fill what he saw was a comedic void in Ahwatukee.
And at 7 p.m. Sept. 15, he’s bringing a big comedy gun to Cactus Jack’s at 4747 Elliot Road, Ahwatukee.
Joe Wong, perhaps China’s most famous comedian who has brought his edgy humor to late night talk shows, heads an all-Asian card that includes Jing Yu and Stan Chen.
Tickets are $40 at the door and at humanitix.com.
Wong not only has appeared on shows hosted by Stephen Colbert and David Letterman. In 2010, he even performed at the White House, roasting then-Vice-President Joe Biden by telling him: “I actually read your autobiography. Today, I see you. I think the book is much better.”
Proving his bipartisan approach to comedy, Wong four years ago appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and talked about how impressed he was when President Donald Trump took office.
“There was a KKK March,” he said, “and you know how Americans hate exercise.”
The Asian comedy club scene is familiar terrain for Solomini, a Boston native who was a banker by trade and living overseas for 30 years in London, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong. His resume includes stints at Groupon, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Societe General.
On the comic side, he’s been featured on Comedy Central, Asia, and in the movie “I Need You to Kill” with Tom Segura, Chad Daniels and Pete Lee.
When he moved to Asia, he performed at venues like TakeOut Comedy Club Hong Kong, which was founded in 2007 by Jami Gong, a Chinese American standup comedian. It’s the first full-time comedy club in Asia and it fosters local English- and Cantonese-speaking talent.
“I performed at the Comedy Store in London,” Solimini said. “I’ve also performed in China, Singapore, Philippines, Australia, Hong Kong and here at the House of Comedy in Minnesota, and Off the Hook in Naples, Florida.”
Though a top comedian, Wong gave a self-effacing interview last year to an Asian entertainment website (thatsmags.com/shanghai) in which he said he never considered himself the funniest guy in the room when. he was growing up.
“Even when talking to people,” he recalled, “I didn’t think I was the funniest among my friends, and I felt this way in college as well.”
He said, “My classmates and teachers really enjoyed it, but I never thought that I could be a comedian. I didn’t even know that you could practice being funny and make yourself funnier; I thought you were just born with it.”
Now 51, Wong got his break-out moment in 2002 in Boston and soon was getting invites to the late-night TV shows.
He’s switched over time to a more personal them after riffing two years ago on “the Asian hate problem in America” and has turned his comic lens to “midlife stuff” and “trying to keep healthy.”
Jing Yu has performed several shows in the Phoenix area, including Stir Crazy Comedy Club, Clean Comedy USA, JP’s Comedy Club, El Charro Hipster, and ...
Stan Chen is relatively new to the Valley comedy scene, though the Seattkle native has traveled the country hitting the comedy club circuot.
He earned the “Best Of The Fest” award at the 2019 Big Pine Comedy Festival in Flagstaff and is a past winner of the funniest comic of Indianapolis and the New York City Comedy Festival. He has appeared on Last Comic Standing, The Bob and Tom Show, Laughs TV and CNN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.