Elliot’s Steakhouse aims for excellence all around

Michael Regan’s job is to make the newly-opened Elliott’s Steakhouse in downtown Chandler a success.
When asked about all the new restaurants opening up in that area, he said welcomes it.
“No one thinks six steakhouses in Scottsdale is too many,” Regan said. “I’d love to help make Chandler a culinary hotspot.”
Elliott’s Steakhouse is the third establishment the team of Gavin Jacobs and Jackie Hall have opened in downtown Chandler, joining The Brickyard Downtown and The Hidden House.
A fourth, the Maple House, is currently under construction.
The steakhouse opened in mid-August in a building that was the city’s first brick grocery store when it was built in 1912. It eventually became the Rowena Theatre, the first movie theater in Chandler.
Now, Regan says it is home to great steaks and a dining experience.
“I would say what makes a really exceptional steakhouse comes down to the experience,” Regan said. “What really creates that memorable experience is the attention to detail. Every little thing has to be just right.”
First, Elliott’s Steakhouse buys all of its meats from one source, Select Meats by Linz out of Chicago.
“We tried a bunch of stuff, and that was the one that really stood out,” Regan said. “It had the best texture, best flavor, best color. If it’s a little more expensive, it’s worth it in the end.”
It’s not just the meat that was a priority. Regan said they were just as selective with the coffee.
“I’d say one of the most overlooked things in restaurants, a lot of times, it’s coffee service,” he said.
“We decided to actually go with French press, rather than brewed coffee. It makes a more consistent cup of coffee. Every time you get it, it’s going to taste the exact same.”
There is also a full-service bar. Regan said they tried to find a balance between the creativity of drinks found at the Brickyard Downtown and the popularity of traditional drinks they serve at The Hidden House.
He said they looked back on years of data to find out which drinks are the most popular in downtown and made sure those would be available at Elliott’s.
Regan said they have also started collecting wines for their cellar, and already have bottles from many of the top vineyards around the world.
The steakhouse is named for longtime Chandler resident Elliott Hall, who was an initial investor in Gavin Jacob’s restaurants. Hall died during the planning for the steakhouse so they decided to honor him by using his name.
The prices are about what you would expect for a top steakhouse. Appetizers range from $22 to $34. Steaks start at $38 and can reach $95 for 24 ounces of a bone-in ribeye.
They also offer seafood towers, that provide a lot of variety and range from $130 to $210.
Regan said his company, which doesn’t yet have a name, may expand in the future, but for now they are just focused on the four in downtown.
“For now, we have no plans on expanding past this,” Regan said. “We want to make sure we’ve got the four here, we make them all perfect before we look into our next opportunity, whatever that might be.”
He said having all four near each other on the west side of downtown helps them make sure all are meeting their high standards. So far, Regan says it seems to be working. Customers have been very happy.
“A lot of people have been really happy with the product that we’re putting out, happy with the level of service,” Regan said.
“Every opening comes with its own hurdles, and we’re excited to get through those. The product that we envisioned bringing to our community is what we are providing.”
Elliott’s Steakhouse
81 W. Boston St., Chandler
480-474-4155
