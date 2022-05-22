People like Chef Lisa Brisch make me a better recipe writer, cooking instructor and just a better cook, period.
Lisa is one of the instructors that I work with at Sweet Basil Gourmetware and Cooking School in Scottsdale. Right before Easter this year, I happened to be setting up for my class when hers was finishing up. She had prepared something I had never heard of; a carrot soufflé.
The minute I tasted it, I immediately decided to add it to my Easter brunch line up. Let me tell you the ending to this story. I could’ve easily dropped all of my other entrees and sides and just made 8 casseroles of carrot soufflé because my family literally drew straws to see who would take home the leftovers. Unfortunately, there were none.
They practically fought over who would get the last morsel of this unbelievable side. Even if you think you’re not crazy for carrots, this dish goes beyond flavors you can imagine, and it’s as light and billowy as it gets.
So, Lisa, I hope you don’t mind, but I want the world to taste this delicious treasure, because recipes like this are just too good to enjoy once a year for an Easter buffet.
Just a word of warning: Have plenty of copies of the recipe handy. Your dinner guests won’t even finish the first bite without asking for it. Check out some of Lisa’s classes at sweetbasilgourmet.com.
Ingredients:
Butter for greasing the 8 x 8 inch baking dish
1 lb carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
4 oz (1 stick) unsalted butter
3 large eggs
½ cup sugar
3 TBSP all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 1-quart baking dish (you can use an 8-inch square baker which holds 2 quarts).
2. Place carrots in a saucepan and cover with water. Add 1 teaspoon salt. Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until carrots are very tender, about 15 minutes. A paring knife should easily pierce a carrot and the carrot should fall off the knife. Drain.
3. While carrots are cooking, brown the butter: In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter, 1 to 1½ minutes. Continue to cook, swirling pan constantly, until butter is golden brown and has nutty aroma, 1 to 1½ minutes; remove skillet from heat and transfer browned butter to a bowl to cool slightly.
4. In a food processor or blender, puree the carrots until smooth. Add the browned butter, eggs, sugar, flour, baking powder, vanilla, and a pinch of salt. Puree until smooth.
5. Pour carrot mixture into prepared dish. Place dish in the oven and bake for 40 minutes. It will rise slightly over the top of the dish but not as dramatically as a true soufflé. It will deflate shortly after removing from the oven. Serves six.
