New chicken wings eatery opening in Ahwatukee

Come Saturday, wings are taking the main stage at the opening of a rebranded Ahwatukee restaurant and residents will have a chance to win some mouth-watering prizes.
After just opening their second location in San Tan Valley last month, Ghett Yo Wings is continuing its brand expansion with the opening of an eatery at 4747 E. Elliot Road, Ahwatukee.
That location was the home to Ghett Yo Pizza for the last three years. While pizza will still be available at that location, wings will now take the main stage.
“We listen, watch and have an obligation to give our guests and the community what they crave – and overwhelmingly they crave Wings,” said Wally Ansari, president of B2 Concepts, which owns Ghett Yo Wings as well as sister brand Ghett Yo Taco in Chandler.
To celebrate the Ahwatukee opening and mark Saturday, July 29, National Chicken Wing Day, Ansari is offering six free wings a week for 52 weeks to the first 100 patrons that day and anyone born on July 29. Additionally, anyone who buys a beverage Saturday gets six free wings with it that day only.
“The Ghett Yo Wings brand has literally been on fire so we couldn’t think of a better day to open Ahwatukee Wings and offer a killer promotion at all our locations to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on Saturday, July 29.”
At Ghett Yo Wings, guests can get their wings naked, grilled, breaded, boneless or smoked with 19 different sauces, providing what Ansari called “a variety of wing options not seen at most other wing-centric restaurants.:
Information: ghettyowings.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.