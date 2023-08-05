Musicfest to offer celebrities, tribute acts, swing bands

Arizona Musicfest, a northern Scottsdale nonprofit arts organization, has lifted the curtain on its lineup of performers for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
The lineup includes a cast of swing musicians, rock n’ roll acts, tribute bands, a special musician talk and appearances by celebrities who will performed with the Festival Orchestra – including y performers like Frankie Avalon, Kristin Chenoweth, Judy Collins and Renée Fleming. Some of these shows have already sold out.
“We've already sold out a number of performances,” said Allan Naplan, Arizona Musicfest executive and producing director. “In our first week, we've already exceeded 20,000 tickets sold. In fact, on our first day we exceeded 10,000 tickets sold.
“This has been a tremendous launch, and so much of it is driven by the artists that we have. So, we've become a major destination for the valley, not just Scottsdale.”
Naplan, who has been with Arizona Musicfest for over a decade, said this season has taken the nonprofit to new heights.
“When I arrived, our total attendance for the season was just over 7000. and last season we exceeded 37,000,” he said.
“It has really been a transformative change in these last 10 years and, as I often say, I still believe we're only scratching the surface of our potential.”
With tickets already flying off the shelves, Naplan highlighted several acts that he foresees music fans flocking to this season.
“We’re happy to bring back Broadway’s Brian Stokes Mitchell, the Texas Tenors are a favorite for Arizona Music Fest audiences as well and then Rita Moreno – who is one of 18 people to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award – will be onstage to give a retrospective discussion of her career through multimedia,” Naplan said.
Other exciting shows include tribute acts like “Elvis: The Concert of Kings,” which will feature three performers playing the King from his three eras, the music of Elton John and Billy Joel which stars performer Michael Cavanaugh and “Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles.”
The bulk of the concerts will be held at Highlands Church and La Casa de Cristo Church but there will be individual concerts at the Musical Instrument Museum and Pinnacle Presbyterian Church.
The venues include: Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale; La Casa de Cristo Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale; Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix; and Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale.
Information: azmusicfest.org/events
Musicfest Calendar
Elvis: The Concert of Kings, Nov. 6, Highlands Church.
Frankie Avalon, Nov. 11, Highlands Church.
The Music of Billy Joel & Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh, Nov. 17, Highlands Church
Cantus, Nov. 19, Musical Instrument Museum
John Pizzarelli & Cherine Russell: Swinging in the Holidays Dec. 1, , Highlands Church
The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas Dec. 4, Highlands Church.
Paul Anka: Seven Decades Tour Jan. 5 and 6, Highlands Church.
The Barricade Boys: Leading Men of London’s West End. Jan. 12, Highlands Church.
Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock & Roll Part 4, Jan. 19 and 20, Highlands Church.
Jazz at Lincoln Center: Sing & Swing, Jan. 29, Highlands Church.
Doo Wop Project, Feb. 2 and 3, Highlands Church.
Classical Mystery Tour – 60th Anniversary: The Beles Coming to America! Feb. 5, Highlands Church.
A New World A-Comin’ feuring Brian Stokes Mitchell and Lara Downes. Feb. 12, Highlands Church.
Kristin Chenoweth, Feb. 17, Highlands Church.
Moon River and Me: Centennial Celebration of Henry Mancini starring Monica Mancini, Feb. 19, Highlands Church.
MozART Group, Feb. 27, La Casa de Cristo Church.
Rhapsody in Blue: Festival Orchestra with Marcus Roberts Trio, March 3, La Casa de Cristo Church.
Superman, Schumann & Strauss featuring the Festival Orchestra, March 5, La Casa de Cristo Church.
Festival Orchestra POPS with Telly Leung and Loren Allred, March 8, La Casa de Cristo Church.
Renée Fleming with the Festival Orchestra, March 10, La Casa de Cristo Church.
Gunhild Carling, March 12, La Casa de Cristo Church.
Rita Moreno: In Conversion, March 16, Highlands Church.
Judy Collins, March 22, Highlands Church.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo, March 25, Pinnacle Presbyterian Church.
Trailblazing Women of Country: From Patsy to Loretta to Dolly, April 1, Highlands Church.
World Doctors Orchestra benefiting the St. Vincent de Paul Virginia G. Piper Medical Clinic, April 5, La Casa de Cristo Church.
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 15, La Casa de Cristo Church.
Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, April 26, Highlands Church.
