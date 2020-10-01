Scottsdale oil painter Nancy Breiman is the featured “creative” on the latest episode of AZ Creates!, a new biweekly web series created and hosted by Chandler artist and author Laurie Fagen.
The new installment in the recently launched half-hour web series highlights artists, writers, dancers, musicians, film, theater or TV creatives in Arizona began last week.
Fagen, a crime fiction novel writer, designed the program to connect art patrons with artists, and to work on something more positive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve found it challenging to write about death and murder for my fiction,” Fagen explains, who was working on “Bleeder,” her third novel in her “Behind the Mic Mysteries.”
“It’s much more inspiring and fun to chat with artists, and I’m enjoying working with my son, Devon Hancock, who is composing original music and editing the video programs,” she said.
Breiman enjoys painting nature, and especially flowers, explaining, “I’m in my happy place when surrounded by creative people, bright colors and beautiful things with a paintbrush in my hand.”
Breiman shares her passion with others through volunteering, teaching art workshops and providing one-on-one instruction in oil painting.
She is a juried member of Oil Painters of America and a member of The Sonoran Arts League, Arizona Artists Guild, The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance and the Arizona Arts Alliance.
Award-winning Chandler author Albert Quihuis will also be featured on the second episode of AZ Creates! in the “What Are You Reading?” book segment.
Quihuis, who has written a series of children’s books to honor his parents and family traditions, has also penned the young adult “Better Than Me,” a true story of three generations of “women’s hardships and misfortunes” and their strength to overcome them.
He will read a short selection from “Sofia’s Summer Adventure.”
In the events segment, called “Something to Look Forward To,” co-host and graphic designer Cathy Beard of Chandler will highlight arts events including Pinetop-Lakeside’s Fall Artisans Festival, Gilbert’s Art Intersection, a Sedona Arts Center fundraiser, jazz programs at The Nash in Phoenix and more.
The featured nonprofit for the second show will be the Sonoran Arts League, an 800-member state-wide arts organization. The program will close with a “Creative Quote of the Day.”
The first episode launched Sept. 10 and featured choreographer Pamela Cannedy of Phoenix and author Lee Travathan of Queen Creek.
The new episode will be available on the AZ Creates! YouTube channel at any time. Sponsorships are available with introductory rates and discounts for multi-show commitments. Sponsors for the premiere show include Mary Contreras State Farm Insurance, Sibley’s West, an Arizona and Chandler Gift Shop and Times Media Group.
Subscribe to the AZ Creates channel on Youtube.com at is.gd/AZCreates, visit the Art Online AZ Facebook and Instagram pages or email AZCreates.ArtOnlineAZ@gmail.com for details.
