German food, beer on tap at WCKD Oktoberfest

There’s no need to travel to Bavaria for traditional German food and beer this month for Oktoberfest: WCKD Brewery is hosting its second annual shindig in Ahwatukee Foothills, starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 and featuring a lager release and German-inspired menu.
“We’re going to have another big party this year to introduce the Oktoberfest [beer] again, and everyone’s going to dress up” in lederhosen and dirndls,” said WCKD Brewery co-owner Chip Mahoney.
Last year, WCKD Brewery’s restaurant and bar, Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits, unveiled new German menu items each week for a month, but this year, they’re offering one set menu from mid-September into October.
Chef Creighton Gee and the team at Wicked worked on researching and creating the cuisine for weeks.
“We went to a German restaurant and tried everything on the entire menu to make sure we were going to have the best items possible for it,” Mahoney said.
The special menu includes two new items: A sausage trio dinner ($16) with currywurst and Bavarian and spicy sausages with pickled red cabbage and German potato dumpling, and schweinshaxe ($25), a roasted pork knuckle on a bed of pickled red cabbage with potato dumpling and gravy.
“Not many people are going to attempt to do a pork knuckle,” Mahoney said. “It’s hard to execute at a restaurant level, and I believe we’re going to do an excellent job with it.”
The gravy is made with their Oktoberfest beer, he added.
Also, Mahoney said, “We’re bringing back the Oktoberfest charcuterie board. It was such a big hit, we put it straight on the menu and carry it all the time.”
The ingredients change monthly throughout the year; the Oktoberfest charcuterie board ($24) includes German sausages, cheese, grapes, nuts, olives and locally baked German bread served with house-made applesauce and Dijon mustard.
Other dishes include schnitzel, a crispy breaded pork cutlet ($9) with brown gravy and red cabbage; and apple sausage hash ($11) with Brussels sprouts, onions, walnuts and Dijon apple cider vinaigrette.
The Brewja brat ($12.50) also is available from the regular menu. The bratwurst in this dish is custom made for the restaurant, Mahoney said, using their red ale, Rosebud Red.
“We give that to the meat company and they make a special sausage for us with that infused in it,” he noted.
WCKD’s brewmaster and co-owner Zach Schroeder created the rich and malty Oktoberfest lager, which has a clean hop bitterness with flavors of toasted bread, biscuits and caramel. It’s $6 for a 16-ounce stein or $9 for a 22-ounce stein, and will be available until it’s sold out.
Schroeder, who has German ancestry, spearheaded the idea of hosting an Oktoberfest to showcase traditional German culture, Mahoney said.
The celebration began in 1810 to mark the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Ludwig I, to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen.
The original festivities at Theresienwiese in Munich typically run from mid-September to the first Sunday in October.
Because Wicked’s Oktoberfest is on a Wednesday, all of the usual happy hour food and drink specials are available all day.
Music by high-energy country duo Abby & Luke will start at 7 p.m. and include the traditional German song “Ein Prosit,” which ends with a rousing chant of “eins, zwei, drei, g’suffa!” It means, “One, two, three, guzzle!”
Guests are expected to stand up, raise their glasses, sing along and join in on a toast, so check the internet for pronunciations if you’re not familiar with the lyrics.
“We want everyone to feel like they’re in Munich,” Mahoney said.
If You Go...
Who: WCKD Brewery’s second annual Oktoberfest
Where: Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits, 4921 E. Ray Road, Ahwatukee.
When: Starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 14
Info: 480- 999-0096; wicked-bbs.com
