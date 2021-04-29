Support area artists and help the nonprofit Desert Foothills Land Trust protect land in the north Valley by taking part in the Spring 2021 Creative Connections Fine Art auction April 29 through May 10.
This is DFLT’s seventh annual art exhibit and sale, following last year’s event which had to be shut down prematurely by the statewide COVID-19 orders.
Selections for “Jurors Choice” have been made by jurors A.H. Smith, an Arizona Artist Guild member, painter and mixed media artist who taught locally for 32 years; and Tempe glass artist and painter Laurie Nessel, a member of the Arizona Glass Alliance.
The public will have a chance to vote for “People’s Choice” during the preview days now through April 28.
Bidding for the online auction opens at 6 a.m. Thursday, April 29 and closes at 8 p.m. Monday, May 10.
“The past 12 months have brought many surprises, challenges and changes for us all,” said DFLT’s Mary Warren. “Desert Foothills Land Trust, like other nonprofits and businesses, has had to seek out creative ways to continue their work, engage the community and earn support. We’re excited to be selected as benefactor for the online auction.”
Warren said the theme of celebrating the connection between art and the land will remain the same, as more than 50 artists have their 2D and 3D work available for “Protecting the Land We Love.” Included will be representational art, contemporary art and craft and indigenous peoples.
Nancy Breiman, founder of Creative Connections, says they are happy to support DFLT, and has set a goal to raise at least $20,000 in total sales.
“The auctions are a win-win for everyone,” she says. “As local artists, we cherish our beautiful protected lands, wildlife, and indigenous culture to both enjoy and paint. Giving back to those in need fills my soul.”
In addition, several artists and collectors have donated a number of significant items for which DFLT will receive nearly 90 percent of the proceeds.
They represent art inspired by the artists’ love of protected lands, use of natural materials and ancient techniques, the contemporary Southwest and honor indigenous peoples.
They include “The Way” by acclaimed artist J.E. Knauf, valued at $3,500; a contemporary, colorful glass sculpture by Carole Perry valued at $4,500; a hand-woven “algodon” or cotton Peruvian textile valued at $5,000; and an oil painting of one of DFLT’s protected lands, “Galloway Wash,” by award-winning painter Michele Schuck, valued at $680, and more.
DFLT is accredited by the Land Trust Accreditation Commission for meeting the highest national standards for excellence and conservation permanence.
Founded in 1991, DFLT focuses conservation efforts in the communities of Anthem, Carefree, Cave Creek, Desert Hills, New River, North Phoenix and North Scottsdale.
To date they have permanently conserved 850 acres on 27 sites. DFLT’s mission is to protect these lands cherished by the community and sources of inspiration for artists. For details, go to dflt.org.
Creative Connections Fine Art is dedicated to fostering the artist and collector community, established by fine art artist Nancy Breiman of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Information: creativeconnectionsfineart.com or email Breiman at CreativeConnectionsFineArt@gmail.com;
To bid on the artwork, visit the Creative Connections Fine Art website at creativeconnectionsfineart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.