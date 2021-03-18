Dorothy Fratt’s artwork is back in her hometown of Scottsdale.
Following an exhibition of the late artist’s work at The Gallery at Mountain Shadows in March 2019 and exhibitions in New York City and Europe last year, Fratt’s collection of work is now at the Mayo Clinic Scottsdale’s main gallery, where it will remain through May 4.
The exhibition was curated by Mayo Clinic Arts Program Specialist David Haff.
“He immediately began searching out local artists to display in the galleries at all the Mayo campuses. It didn’t take him long to see that one artist rose above the rest, my mother, the ‘First Lady of Art in Arizona,’ Dorothy Fratt,” said former Scottsdale resident Gregory Fratt.
Since his mother’s passing in 2017, Gregory has traveled far and wide with her artwork.
He wanted to not only keep the art and memory of his mother alive but also ensure she receives “the recognition she deserves” in their hometown.
He said Haff called him at his Louisiana home and asked about displaying his mom’s work.
Artwork includes an acrylic painting on canvas, two of serigraphs and six other acrylic works on paper mounted on canvas.
“These last six were all mounted on canvas and framed by Steve at Portfolio in Scottsdale, who has framed my mother’s work for over 30 years,” Gregory said.
Gregory added that the exhibition was a “real community effort.”
“It is this community aspect of the exhibition that makes me feel this is important,” Gregory said.
The Dorothy Fratt exhibition is part of Mayo Clinic’s Center for Humanities in Medicine, which integrates the arts “into the healing environment.”
Humanities in Medicine activities includes dance programs, classes and seminars, live music, and exhibitions of local and regional artists’ work. They are open to Mayo Clinic patients, staff, visitors and community members.
“My hope is that the medical community will better understand the importance of good abstract art,” Gregory said of his late mother’s exhibition.
“I also hope that the experience of this exhibition will be something that patients visiting Mayo can enjoy – something that will lift them up,” he continued.
As part of the exhibition, Gregory is listed as a contact for viewers to reach out to for more information about the exhibition. And since the launch of the exhibition, he’s already received three phone calls, one from a patient.
He recalled a patient calling and telling him, “I can’t tell you how much your mother’s paintings have affected me and lifted me up.”
“You can’t ask for a better response than that,” he added.
After Mayo, his mother’s artwork will be on display at Yares Art in Santa Fe.
Yares Art is owned by Dennis Yares, the son of Reva and Clare Yares, who previously owned Clare Yares Gallery in Old Town.
“My mother was the first artist to sign with Reva in 1965,” Gregory said. “Now, with Dennis Yares in New York City exhibiting my mother’s work, it is a relationship that has continued for over 55 years.”
“I feel fortunate that Dennis and I are second generation of two women who were the leading modern art pioneers in Arizona.”
Dorothy was an abstract painter of the western landscape who specialized in color theory and is known for her expressive use of color. She lived for almost 40 years in a house perched on the east side of Camelback Mountain. The home was designed by architect and former student of Frank Lloyd Wright, Paul Yaeger. A studio was later built on the property.
From within that home, Dorothy offered private instruction in painting and color theory from 1958 to 1972.
“She always said that she produced more professional artists and painters than ASU did from her teaching,” Gregory said.
Gregory said she stopped painting because she said she was “tired of inventing.”
“She was always exploring and inventing; her artwork was always changing and growing,” he said.
Both Gregory and John A. Reyes, the Gallery at Mountain Shadows curator and owner of Reyes Contemporary Art, said Dorothy is under-appreciated as an artist in Scottsdale.
“If you look at the numbers, so many female artists are underrepresented in galleries and undervalued in price,” Reyes said. “Dorothy Fratt unfortunately falls into that category.”
Currently, Museum Art Plus in Donaueschingen, Germany has the largest single collection of Dorothy’s work, boasting about 25 of her paintings.
And a museum in Paderborn, Germany — Stadtische Galerie in der Reithalle — had an exhibition of Dorothy’s work from March to July last year.
“The demand and interest in my mother’s work continue to grow,” Gregory said.
