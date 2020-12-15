Most people think of a meat and cheese plate as a last-minute buy at the grocery store for an upcoming party. However, charcuterie boards put together way more than just your average deli meat and cheese. Styled with fruit, flowers and other accompaniments to go along with the array of meat and cheese choices, charcuterie boards are picture worthy restaurant items that the whole table can enjoy. The following restaurants put the cute in charcuterie.
B Gastrobar
Formerly known as Cuisine & Wine Bistro-Gilbert, B Gastrobar is renovated and rebranded and still serving delicious made from scratch food. It offers three different boards—mixed board with two cheeses, two meats, grilled bread, fruit, nuts and pickles; fried brie board served with garlic bread and raspberry jam; and burrata board with fig jam, roasted pistachios and grilled bread.
B Gastrobar, 1422 W. Warner Road, Gilbert, 480-497-1422, bgastrobar.com, $15-$18.
Copper and Logs
Owned by the Buschtetz family who also owns B Gastrobar, Copper and Logs offers its rendition of a charcuterie board. The C&L Board features an assortment of cheese and cured meats served with addition condiments like jam and fruit and nuts.
Copper and Logs, 832 S. Greenfield Road, Suite 101, Gilbert, 480-590-4260, copperandlogs.com, $16.95.
Humble Pie
There is more to Humble Pie than just great pizza. They have a board literally called the Smorgasboard, which is their antipasto extravaganza of charcuterie with cheese, hummus, artichokes, wild mushrooms, crispy Brussels sprouts and their very own forno bread.
Humble Pie, 6149 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale; 480-556-9900, humblepieusa.com, $17.
Merkin Vineyards
Merkin’s guests can pick and choose what locally produced meat and cheeses they would like on their charcuterie boards that come with a chef’s selection of housemade accompaniments. Cheeses from Rovey Dairy in Glendale include pecorino, gouda and cheddar, along with goat cheese from Crow’s Dairy in Buckeye. Wagyu summer sausage is available from Rovey Farms in Glendale as well as bundnerfleisch, schinken and blutwurst from German Sausage Co. in Phoenix.
Merkin Vineyards, 7133 E. Stetson Drive, Suite 4, Scottsdale, 480-912-1027, merkinoldtownscottsdale.com, $11-$52.
Mingle + Graze
Part of the fun of charcuterie boards is picking out what you want on the board. Mingle and Graze lets customers do exactly that with a build-your-own board broken down in four steps—step one, pick between two, three or four cheeses; step two choose meats including prosciutto and Mortadella; step three choose accompaniments such as artisan jams or fresh and dried fruits; and step four choose the type of bread or crackers to stack everything on top of.
Mingle + Graze, 48 S. San Marcos Place, Chandler, 480-726-2264, mingleandgraze.com, $10-$32.
North Italia
The single Chef’s Board at North Italia really packs a punch. It is comprised of prosciutto di parma, spicy coppa, pecorino stagionato, crescenza, grilled piquillo pepper, Castelvetrano olive, marcona almond, fig mostarda and grilled bread. The board serves two to four people.
North Italia, 15024 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 480-948-2055, northitalia.com, $17.
Peacock Wine Bar
Peacock Wine Bar offers three boards to accompany wine. The Peacock’s Choice Board is an assortment of meats and cheeses and accompaniments that the chef chooses for you. Or your own with three meats ranging from calabrese salami and Iberico chorizo along with three cheeses like manchego or port wine derby finished off with three accompaniments such as spicy pickled asparagus or fig spread. There is also a cheese board that includes four cheeses of choice and three accompaniments. All boards come with almonds, crackers and naan.
Peacock Wine Bar, 1525 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, 480-590-1586, peacockwinebar.com, $20-$25.
Pedal Haus Brewery
Each of the two Pedal Haus Brewery restaurants offers a separate shareable board. The Chandler location has a meat and cheese board including prosciutto, soppressata, Irish cheddar, smoked gouda, cherry balsamic onions, Marcona almonds, olives and crostini. The Tempe location serves a sausage and charcuterie board with andouille sausage, beer braised brat, prosciutto di parma, soppressata, Irish cheddar, balsamic and cherry onions, Marcona almonds, house marinated olives, crostini and haus mustard.
Pedal Haus Brewery, 730 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe, 480-314-2337; 95 W. Boston Street, Chandler, 480-656-1639, pedalhausbrewery.com, $16.
Postino
Postino offers four charcuterie boards. The Bounty has crispy cauliflower, market vegetables, guindilla pepper, spicy Marcona almond, herb cucumber cream and smoked almond hummus. The cheese board dishes up an artisan cheese trio, assorted nuts, quince jam and toasted bread. The Butcher’s Block brings together artisan meats and cheeses, smoked almond hummus, asparagus, olives, assorted nuts and crostini. Lastly, the Pub Board ties in soft pretzel, Schreiner’s chorizo, cornichon, aged cheddar and Peruvian corn nuts. Postino, 302 N. Gilbert Road,
Gilbert, 480-632-6363, postinowinecafe.com, $14.25-$15.50.
Queen Creek Olive Mill
Queen Creek Olive Mill offers more than just olives at its restaurant. It has an antipasto board that includes artisan meats and cheeses, chardonnay herb mascarpone, roasted vegetables, Sonoran spicy beans, Cerreta dark chocolate, salted roasted nuts, del Piero olive mix and ciabatta from Noble Bread. Also on the menu is a cheese board with artisan cheeses, chardonnay herb mascarpone, roasted vegetables, sonoran spicy beans, seasonal fruit, del Piero olive mix and ciabatta from Noble Bread.
Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek, 480-888-9290, queencreekolivemill.com, $15-$17.
The Sicilian Butcher
This restaurant puts together four options of charcuterie boards, one of which is served on a 5-foot-long board. The Sicilian in Strada priced at $15 per person is a signature family favorite topped with Sicilian eats like panelle fritters, potato croquettes, arancini, craft meatballs with creamy polenta, artisanal meats and cheeses, pickled condiments and jams, and traditional bruschetta. They also serve the mozzarella board, polenta board and the cured meat and cheese board.
The Sicilian Butcher, 3151 W. Frye Road, Chandler, 480-573-8550, thesicilianbutcher.com, $14-$16.
The Vig
This might only be a starter, but it can surely stand alone. The Chef’s Board at The Vig consists of a selection of meats and cheeses, grilled noble bread, pickles, fruit paste and beer mustard.
The Vig, 6015 N. 16th Street, Phoenix, for additional locations see website, 602-633-1187, thevig.us, $19.
Va Bene
The antipasto misto is an Italian platter with prosciutto, spicy soppressata and Genoa salami, roasted bell peppers, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, fresh mozzarella, parmesan and milk mozzarella and serves two. But on Tuesday and Wednesday there is a $30 special for a chef choice board and a bottle of red or white wine. The items of the board are different each time.
Va Bene, 4647 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee, 480-706-4070, vabeneaz.com, $14.95-$30.
Zinqué
Zinqué is the place to be when looking for a French-inspired charcuterie board paired with a hip low-key ambiance and a globally inspired wine program. Selected cheeses and bread imported from the famous Poilâne Bakery in France make up some of the delicacies in its four boards. Euro-style boards include the burrata and San Daniele prosciutto board with toasted baguette, a classic charcuterie plate, a vegetarian cheese board and a beef carpaccio board with arugula and Parmigiano Reggiano.
Zinqué, 4712 N. Goldwater Boulevard, Suite 110, Scottsdale, 623-745-9616, lezinque.com, $17-$19.
