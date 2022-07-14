Indie rockers Dispatch pair philanthropy with music on jaunt

When Brad Corrigan and Chadwick Stokes re-formed the Boston-based indie band Dispatch in 2011 after a seven-year hiatus, they agreed that music would not be the sole focus of the band this go-around.
Instead of using their platforms to perform groovy music, the two decided to shed the spotlight on social injustices with live performances.
“We kind of see two chapters in our band: there’s the first chapter up until we took a massive hiatus in 2004 and then we started playing again in 2011,” Corrigan said. “When we started playing again, in 2011, Chad and I felt strongly that we wanted to see if there was a way to support so many non-governmental organizations and so many incredible leaders doing great work in the world.”
Because of this, Dispatch will donate $1 from each ticket sold during the upcoming jaunt with rockers O.A.R. – which kicks off on July 15 at the Mesa Amphitheater – to organizations devoted to ending mass incarceration.
“In the last two years, we’ve been learning about (mass incarceration) in particular through Chad’s nonprofit, which is called ‘Calling All Crows,’ and mass incarceration seems to be the biggest question mark that Chad or myself have ever seen in our country,” Corrigan said.
“We don’t understand how it’s possible that our country – which is supposed to be the land of the free – is actually one of the most incarcerated countries in the world, if not the most.”
According to data from The Sentencing Project – a D.C. based 501(c)3 that advocates for effective and humane responses to crime that minimize imprisonment and criminalization of youth and adults by promoting racial, ethnic, economic and gender justice – the United States has an international rate of incarceration of 693 people per 100,000 people.
Not only did this statistic alarm Corrigan and Stokes, but the trickle-down effect of the statistic was also heartbreaking to the multi-instrumentalist duo.
“If we could spend the next five or 10 years of our band’s lives just trying to bring a little more spotlight to that problem in our country, It might help address food insecurity, (it) might help address education issues and it might help address racial inequality since those strands tend to coalesce together in the issue of incarceration,” Corrigan said.
Dispatch will also be selling a limited-edition poster and t-shirt that have been designed by artists who were incarcerated and donating 100% of the sales to organizations fighting to end mass incarceration.
Dispatch hopes to raise $100,000 for its cause by the tour’s conclusion.
In conjunction with raising awareness about mass incarceration, Corrigan hopes to inspire a sense of community at each venue Dispatch pops into.
“What you learn as a musician is that it’s not about you, it’s about just creating a community moment where everyone who comes to the show agrees,” Corrigan said.
“When everyone is singing the same songs and the same lyrics and leaning toward the stage kind of as one and then for us to get to, hopefully, create a show that does give people kind of a dynamic ride and involves them makes them feel like they’re a part of something, that’s such a fun energy.”
Playing the show outdoors is a bonus for Corrigan.
“Outdoor shows are our favorite,” he said. “Outdoor shows are where music is most powerful because even if it’s bad weather, there’s still something so magical about being outside making music.”
With the backdrop of shining stars and an ambient crowd, Corrigan is most amped to jam tracks like “Be Gone” and “Alias” and hear the crowd sing the lyrics with him.
“We just love rocking on those, I just love hitting (those songs) so hard and hearing everyone in their sweet spot,” he said.
As Corrigan and co. jaunt from city to city, he feels determined to provide a night of entertainment and address a cause he has become enthusiastic about.
“We’re so fired up for the music, but it’s equally important to us that, that we’re able to share why we still do what we do,” he said.
Info: mesaamp.com and dispatchmusic.com
