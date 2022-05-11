Big Apple comedian bringing personal humor to EV

A Big Apple comedian who specializes in “very personal and punchy” riffs is coming to the East Valley for a series of shows.
James Camacho, who performed stand-up and appeared in TV shows/movies for over seven years, will be appearing in five shows at JP’s Comedy Club, 860 E. Warner Road, Gilbert, May 12-14. Showtimes are 7 p.m. May 12 and May 13 and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. May 14. Tickets start at $19. Visit www.JPscomedyclub.com or www.JamesCamacho.com for tickets.
Camacho has been featured on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, the TV shows “FBI” and “Kevin Can Wait” on CBS, the movie “Before I Go” and the Jay-Z music video “I Got the Keys” with DJ Khaled.
In a time of political turmoil and social unrest, he approaches comedy in a friendly and conversational manner with rapid-fire punchlines that underscore a boyish charm as he details his mixed heritage of having a Chinese mom and a Puerto Rican dad, along with his general personal and dating life.
Camacho has a current viral TikTok video with 15 million views and counting, YouTube and Instagram videos with 4+ million views, and over 145K fans on all platforms.
He said he landed the Gilbert gig by reaching out to JP’s Comedy Club.
“As an up and coming comedian I personally reach out to comedy clubs to book work,” he said. “Hopefully one day an agent/manager can do all this for me so I can just sit back, relax, focus on writing jokes, play with my cat, and finally watch some TV shows and baseball.”
He’s no stranger to Arizona, having done casino shows in the Camp Verde and Mesa areas. “While I was in the state I also stopped by Phoenix and did a show at a video game store/bar that was fun,” he said.
Though he’s been performing professionally for seven years, he said, “I actually did my very first set in the 7th grade but did not do another set until college.”
Camacho and other comedians are still recovering from the pandemic’s impact.
“It was very tough during the pandemic, not just financially but mentally because I had done stand-up every single day for six years prior to the lockdown,” Camacho said.
“It was almost like I was in rehab. I coped by doing Zoom comedy shows- which were awful, taking trips to states that were more open and able to do comedy shows, and also by building my social media following.
“Getting into TikTok, Instagram, and all those apps really helped me still be creative and also make some money. I also took up some freelance writing gigs to help stay afloat. I got fired from all of them – I’m unable to write for other people, sadly.”
Camacho said that besides rapping about his personal life, “I just find inconsistencies in the world while making sure the crowd is laughing every 10-15 seconds.
“I rarely talk politics - if I do it’s silly. I like to do crowd work, too. I don’t make fun of people or roast anyone. I like to have conversations and make subtle jokes throughout. When people come to my show I really want them to feel like they just hung out with a good friend, cracked open a few beers, and talked some smack.“
