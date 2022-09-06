What's Cooking: World-famous chef’s recipe transforms its ingredients

He’s one of the world’s most famous culinary masters. Spanish chef Ferran Adrià is known for taking a dish that is well known and transforming all of its ingredients.
His take on Tortilla Española is no different, made with crushed potato chips instead of fried potatoes. It’s wonderful, and simple and world famous. Here, I’ve combined it with a delightful recipe for deep fried olives – also a treat!
Tortilla Española with Aioli Dip
Ingredients:
4 cups thin style potato chips
1 large red bell pepper, grilled, seeded and diced
1 large sweet yellow onion, chopped fine
1 tablespoon butter
4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, chopped fine
2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped
8 eggs, lightly beaten
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
Heat the oven broiler to high. In a dry skillet over high heat, pan roast the red bell pepper. When charred, remove from skillet, cool, and then peel off skin, seed and dice. In the same skillet, add diced onion with 2 TBSP of butter. Sauté until golden brown, about 10 minute.
In a large bowl, combine the potato chips, red pepper, onion, prosciutto, thyme, eggs, and salt and pepper. Let sit to allow the chips to soften in the eggs, about 5 minutes.
Heat the oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add the egg mixture and cook, without stirring, until the bottom begins to brown, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the broiler, and broil until the top is set but still slightly jiggly (not sloshy) on top, about 3 minutes.
Cut into wedges or small squares to serve warm or at room temperature. Serves 8.
Deep-fried olives
Ingredients:
1 (8 oz) jar of pitted green olives or pimento stuffed olives, drained
1 cup plain bread crumbs
1 cup all purpose flour
1 cup buttermilk
Vegetable oil for frying
Parmesan cheese for garnishing optional
Aioli Dip
1/3 cup mayonnaise
½ lemon, juiced
1 clove of garlic, finely minced
½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper
Directions:
Make the Aioli dip by combining the mayo, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
In a heavy bottomed pot heat a couple of inches of vegetable oil until it reaches 350-375 degrees on a thermometer.
While the oil is heating, set out three shallow plates for a dredging station. Put flour in one plate, the buttermilk in the second plate and the breadcrumbs in the third plate.
Dredge the olives in the flour, and then into the buttermilk, and finally roll the olives around in the breadcrumbs, making sure they are well and evenly coated.
Fry the olives in the hot oil until they are golden, about a minute and a half. Do this in batches so the oil doesn’t cool down when you add the olives.
Drain the olives on a paper towel, and serve hot. Using toothpicks, dip into aioli dip.
(Reheat by putting in a 350F oven for a few minutes.)
For more great recipe ideas and videos, visit jandatri.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.