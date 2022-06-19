What's Cooking: TikTok craze produces unique, tasty cup of joe

As TiKtok goes, so does the youth of the world. The short, often dazzling video clips have hooked us on everything from dare-devil stunts to over the top recipes.
As a recipe creator, I’ll admit I’ve been hooked and reeled in a number of times, and I’ve learned the hard way that many TikTok food videos are fabulous eye-candy, but lacking in accurate ingredients or technique. Not so with Dalgona, the newest TikTok trend. It’s whipped coffee that, with only three ingredients, makes the most delightfully luxurious, frothy caffeinated foam.
The word “Dalgona” comes from the Korean candy made with melted sugar and baking soda. Whipped coffee has the same caramel color with a powerful hit of coffee flavor.
It’s so fun and easy to blend up, and my advice is to start with a delicious instant coffee or espresso. The better the coffee, the better the Dalgona. Also, this method works beautifully with sugar substitutes like monkfruit and allulose. It’s delicious over iced coffee, milk or a hot cup of Joe. I was thinking that you’ve gotta have a great coffee cake recipe to go with your Dalgona. Enjoy both.
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons instant coffee
2 Tablespoons sugar
(including sugar substitutes)
2 Tablespoons boiling water
Directions:
In a bowl with an electric mixer, whisk together the instant coffee, sugar and boiling water until coffee is dissolved and the mixture forms fluffy stiff peaks, about 3 minutes. (You can also whisk by hand with a wired whisk which may take longer to achieve peaks.) Serve over iced coffee or milk, or on top of hot coffee. Serves 1.
Sour cream coffee cake
Ingredients:
1/2 cup butter
1 cup sugar
1cup sour cream
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
2 cups sifted flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
2 large eggs
Directions:
Cream together butter and sugar, then add eggs, one at a time, mixing well.
Add sour cream, vanilla, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and blend well.
Pour one half of the batter into a small greased and floured angel food cake pan (or 8-inch square/round cake pan.) Then pour in half of the nut mixture. Pour in the rest of the batter and top
with the rest of the nut mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until toothpick comes up clean.
For Cupcakes:
Same process with cupcakes only no need to butter and flour each cup. Pour 1 heaping tablespoon of batter, sprinkle nut mixture, then another tablespoon of batter. Finish with a sprinkle of nut mixture. Bake for approximately 26 minutes.
Nut mixture filling and topping
Mix together:
¼ cup sugar
2 cups chopped walnuts
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Cream cheese frosting (for cupcakes)
Blend together and frost the cupcakes
8 oz. soft cream cheese
2 teaspoons vanilla
4 tablespoons butter
2 ½ cups powdered sugar
For more great recipe ideas and videos, visit jandatri.com
