Arizona Boardwalk managing partner, Ran Knishinsky, said guests are vital to his destination spot for reasons that go beyond the obvious.
“It’s important for us. It’s important for the animals to see guests so we can continue to run and to continue to operate,” he said.
Arizona Boardwalk reopened May 21, just in time for Memorial weekend. The attractions in the Arizona Boardwalk entertainment destination that reopened include OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, Laser + Mirror Maze, Surprise Your Eyes, and Pangaea Land of the Dinosaurs with updated, safety protocols. Restaurants, including Johnny Rockets, Nékter Juice Bar and Pizza Time opened their doors as well.
“We have never been in a position where we have been close to full since opening, people are more cautious about going out now,” Knishinsky said.
Businesses such as the OdySea Aquarium and the Butterfly Wonderland exhibit are open but refraining from interactive experiences. The Surprise Your Eyes Selfie Instagram Experience is completely open.
Knishinsky said it is “remarkable” how the attendance changes so much from day to day, even though they have not met their new capacity limit since reopening.
The boardwalk abided by Gov. Doug Ducey’s “shelter in place,” where only essential businesses remained opened. “Unlike offices, we have got really, really high stakes costs to running an aquarium,” Knishinsky said.
The aquarium has 7,000 animals to feed and care for. The butterfly exhibit has over 3,000 butterflies from more than 20 countries, along with reptiles and bees. As well as a large amount of staff and security, the exhibits cannot just close and come back after the pandemic.
The attraction is using “timed ticketing” to limit capacity in the buildings. Most of the purchasing for tickets has moved online. Social distancing signs are put up around the place, along with markers on parts of the floor to show 6 feet spacing.
The butterfly exhibit has a cap of 80 people, with 45 in the conservatory. Capacity checks are every hour.
OdySea Aquarium caps at 30 percent capacity or about 420 in the building at a time. The aquarium is 200,000 square feet. The interactive exhibits in the OdySea are closed. Those include the stingray feeding station, swimming with the penguins, the kids cove area, behind-the scenes tours, and the sea truck experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.