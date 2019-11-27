The 62nd annual Christmas Idea House will usher in the holiday season with the preview gala at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and continue through Saturday, Dec. 7.
This year’s theme is “A Lasting Impression” and it will be woven throughout the home at 3818 E. Brown Road, Mesa, a 10,000-square-foot Mediterranean estate owned by Billy Johnson, the founder of Amberwood Homes.
Hosted by the Desert Club, the event will feature the home decorated from top to bottom with holiday décor, unique gifts and gourmet goodies.
“Desert Club members have always had a special place in my heart, and I was honored to accept their invitation to hold the Christmas Idea House at my home this year,” Johnson said. “Anytime the Desert Club has asked for my support over the years, I have always been delighted to give it and encourage others to as well.”
The Desert Club is one of the oldest volunteer organizations in the East Valley. Founded by Helen Coleman in 1946, the club’s mission is to foster friendships, forward education and be a service to the community.
“From the beginning, the Desert Club’s goal was to serve the community in a way that one person alone could not do,” said Marsha Coleman, the late Helen Coleman’s daughter-in-law.
“When many were brought together, great things could be accomplished.”
Prior to running the first Christmas Idea House, the Desert Club members hosted rummage sales and cooked dinner for the Mesa Rotary Club’s Wednesday night meetings to help raise money.
Coleman, who was known for her cooking skills, won a pie-baking contest in the ’50s and donated the first prize of a brand-new O’Keefe & Merritt range to Sunshine Acres Children’s Home.
Years later, Desert Club members decided to start the Christmas Idea House. Attendees experience a home tour and can purchase the homemade items on display or be inspired to create their own.
As the Christmas Idea House grew in popularity, so did the sophistication of the items. Desert Club members started purchasing items from wholesalers but gave them their own creative touch.
Continuing the tradition, this year’s Christmas Idea House will benefit local charities and provide need-based scholarships to deserving young students. To date, Desert Club has raised close to $2.8 million.
The preview gala includes a gourmet dinner followed by an exclusive home tur and shopping. Tickets are $85 and reservations are required.
At 9 a.m. or noon Friday, Dec. 6, guests may attend a sneak preview brunch; it includes a home tour and early-bird shopping for $60.
The home is open for public tours and shopping from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Tickets are $10.
Candy Zeper, co-chairwoman for the 2019 Christmas Idea House, has been a second-generation Desert Club member for 37 years. Her mother was a 50-year member.
“I grew up watching the ladies of Desert Club turn a home into a magical Christmas House, and have seen daughters, mothers, and grandmothers make this yearly tradition by attending brunch together,” Zeper said.
For tickets: christmasideahouse.org.
