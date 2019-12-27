New Year’s Eve is an important time of year. It’s a time to reflect. It’s a time to celebrate. And it’s time to spend the night with friends and family.
It feels like just yesterday we were ringing in the decade, looking back at the first nine years of the new millennium. But alas, time flies and the time is now to ring in another fresh 10 years.
Regardless of how the 2010s went, set your worries aside for one evening and get together with those who enjoy your company.
From early-in-the-day events to ones with countdowns and fireworks at midnight, here are different ways to ring in the next decade.
Decadence Arizona 2019
Dec. 30-31
Ring in the New Year in style, when Relentless Beats’ and Global Dance’s annual Decadence festival returns to Chandler. This year’s two-day lineup will feature plenty of big names like Dillon Francis, Diplo, Skrillex and Zeds Dead, along with a plethora of other raver-friendly acts like AC Slater, Illenium and Nora En Pure. Each date—Dec. 30 and Dec. 31—the festivities will commence at 6 p.m., wrapping at 3 a.m. the following day. This show is 18 and older.
Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 W. North Loop Road, Chandler, 1.323.908.0607, decadencearizona.com, 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. both days, $119-$789.
All-White NYE Brunch
Dec. 31
Before capping off Dec. 31 with a bang, stop by Chandler’s Fashion Lounge for an elegant affair. Guests will don formal, all-white attire, and in turn be treated with complimentary appetizers, party favors and a two-hour open bar. A live DJ will keep the party going. Before heading out, guests will take part in a complimentary champagne toast.
The Fashion Lounge, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, https://bit.ly/2NDN5Ut, 1 to 7 p.m., $35-$75.
Flannel Ball
Dec. 31
Party like it’s 1999 at this annual New Year’s Eve party and art show, where guests are encouraged to wear their best flannel. Third Seven and 8-Bit Mammoth will provide the music. New Belgium Brewing Co. and Tito’s Handmade Vodka will offer beer and cocktails, while Early Bird PHX is responsible for coffee and espresso to keep the night going. Food will be on hand from Mein Man, Whitty’s Chicken + Fish, Freak Brothers Pizza and The Wild Thing. As for the art, more than 50 local creatives are expected to participate. All the while, guests can play games like super beer pong, jumbo Jenga and cornhole. To round out the year, there will be a midnight countdown and piñata drop. Limited VIP tickets –exclusively for guests ages 21 and older – will provide extras like an exclusive area, early entry and dinner from Cloth + Flame.
Roosevelt Row Arts District, 918 N. Second Street, Phoenix, 480.788.4318, flannelball.com, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $15-$225.
FOUND:RE 54 and Dinner
Dec. 31
Eat deliciously and party extravagantly at this two-part event, which will occupy the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel and the Match Restaurant & Lounge late into the evening on Dec. 31. The theme of the party? Studio 54. At the FOUND:RE hotel guests can celebrate into 2020 with an evening of glamour, elegance and disco. These festivities include DJs and live music, dancing, party favors, selfie stations, a champagne toast at midnight and more. This event is 21 and older, and guests are encouraged to dress spectacularly. Prior to ringing out the year, guests can partake in a four-course, prix fixe meal at the Match Restaurant & Lounge. Meal tickets cost $85, while party admission is $25.
Match Restaurant & Lounge, 1100 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, 602.875.8080, matchphx.com, 5:30 p.m., tickets start at $85.
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, 602.875.8000, https://bit.ly/2ObQc5k, 9 p.m., general admission $25, VIP tables $360-$1,800.
Intergalactic 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebration
Dec. 31
Close out the decade at this intergalactic, planetary block party and VIP celebration, where the Clarendon Hotel and Spa will take its guests through time and space—figuratively, that is. Attendees of the block party are encouraged to wear retro sci-fi clothing while they enjoy music, food and alcoholic beverages under the stars. As for the VIP section, guests can party fancifully on the sky deck, by the poolside or in the Tranquilo Lounge, also with music, alcohol and more. This event is 21 and older.
The Clarendon Hotel and Spa, 401 W. Clarendon Avenue, Phoenix, 602-252-7363, https://bit.ly/2Q88qHo, 7 p.m., $20-$100.
New Year’s Eve 2020
Dec. 31
Golfers and fun-havers unite, as popular attraction, Topgolf will ring in the New Year with live entertainment, a chef-inspired menu, and midnight festivities. The theme is glow in the dark. All New Year’s Eve packages include unlimited gameplay from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for up to six guests, front-row seats to a midnight fireworks show, and party favors. VIP packages with a special feast and bottle of sparkling wine are available, too.
Topgolf locations in Gilbert, Glendale, Scottsdale and Tucson, topgolf.com, 9 p.m. $240-$450.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Dec. 31
Get fancy with the Phoenix Symphony at Symphony Hall, as you signal out 2019 with famous Strauss waltzes, seasonal classics and Broadway and contemporary favorites. Complimentary glasses of champagne will be provided. The show is expected to run for around two hours. Tickets are expected to sell out.
Symphony Hall, 75 N. Second Street, Phoenix, 602.495.1999, https://bit.ly/2O6V3o1, 7:30 p.m., tickets available as part of a subscription.
New Year’s Eve Dance
Dec. 31
There’s something for everyone this New Year’s Eve, including Apache Junction’s active, 55-and-older community known as Golden Vista Resort. This event is keeping it simple, with dancing, snacks and a champagne toast.
Golden Vista Resort, 3710 S. Goldfield Road, Apache Junction, 480.671.2000, https://bit.ly/32FcXDP, 8:30 p.m., $20.
Noon Year’s Eve
Dec. 31
This twist on the end-of-year festivities is sure to be one for the ages. And with that, we mean all ages. Snow may not be what you think of when you think of Phoenix, but the zoo is aiming to change that with this frosty event, which will be full of snow—with snowball targets to boot. There will also be bounce houses, a DJ dance party, and a ball drop at noon. For an extra twist, the zoo will allow guests to sign its “Noon Year’s Re-ZOO-lutions” banner.
Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix, 602.286.3800, phoenixzoo.org/event-items/noon-years-eve, 9 a.m. to noon, features included with regular zoo admission unless otherwise noted.
Raven’s New Year’s Eve Gala
Dec. 31
Get celestial as Raven Events welcomes the New Year under the moon and stars. This gala, the 14th one, set in the grand two-level Showroom at Talking Stick Resort, has been described as having an elegant atmosphere. That atmosphere includes live and DJ-spun music, dancing, two full bars, party favors, a midnight countdown with a complimentary champagne toast, and festive décor. Valet is complimentary, but guests can park themselves if desired. Raven Events requests semi-formal to black-tie attire.
Talking Stick Resort, 9800 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, 480.850.7734, https://bit.ly/36WW7DH, 8 p.m., $60-$570.
