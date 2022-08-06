Ahwatukee teen stars in reprise of big musical

An Ahwatukee teen will be front and center when Limelight Performing Arts presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” Aug. 4-14 at the Mesa Arts Center, Bennett Smith, 16, will play the lead role in the musical, alternating in performances with Tre Moore of Mesa.
The musical, which takes place in biblical-era Canaan and Egypt, tells the story of Jacob’s favorite son, Joseph, through a kaleidoscope of song and dance. When Jacob gives Joseph a magnificent coat of many colors, his 11 brothers become so consumed with jealousy they sell him into slavery in Egypt.
But because of Joseph’s prophetic gift for interpreting dreams, he ascends from lowly house slave to Pharaoh’s key advisor – and soon redeems the brothers who betrayed him.
Bennett is at the center of it all – and he’s no stranger to demanding performances. He already has held numerous major roles.
His turn as Emmett Forrest in Chandler High’s March production of “Legally Blonde” won him a nomination for “Best Lead Male” in the ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards in May.
The Chandler High School junior has performed at the Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert and Mesa Community College and has held lead roles such as Jean Val Jean and Miles Tuck at Actors Youth Theatre.
And earlier this summer, he completed an intensive training program in New York City, where he worked alongside Broadway professionals for six days, honing his craft and preparing for his biggest role yet in “Joseph.”
Bennett said that Joseph “is a role that I really wanted to do and when this came up, I immediately wanted to audition for it.
“It is one of the roles I’ve always wanted to play. It’s complex and fun and the coat is amazing! Who wouldn’t want to wear the coat?”
The coat certainly is something to
behold.
“It was designed to stand out,” said Marie South, who, along with Limelight’s artistic director, Emma England, is directing the show. “Joseph is the shining star of all the brothers, so his coat has to have that dazzling, high-impact effect.”
And despite its weighty themes, the musical is upbeat and full of comic relief. With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, it features colorful characters and costumes, modern choreography and a range of music and dance styles – from calypso and bubble-gum pop to a country-western hoedown and a Pharaoh who sings Elvis.
“It’s hilarious, inspiring and so colorful,” said England.
Yet despite the light-hearted nature of the production, the role of “Joseph” is no easy undertaking.
“I am working with so many talented people who are bringing their very best to this show,” said Bennett. “I have to work extra hard and raise my own bar to reach the level that my cast members have set. It is an awesome responsibility.”
But he’s certainly up for the challenge – especially since it means spending time with his cast mates and being part of a major production.
“I’m getting reacquainted with some friends that I haven’t had the opportunity to be in a show with for a long time,” he said. “And I love working with Tre. He is my counterpart in the other cast and is an amazingly talented person.”
“Joseph” is challenging in other ways, too, as every word in the musical is sung, every scene is choreographed, and the energy is high from beginning to end.
“I love dancing, but I only dance at the end, so I have to hold back,” he said. “This part is epic, and I can’t wait for audiences to see that at the end.”
As opening night approaches, the directing team and cast is working to fine-tune every aspect of the production, from the harmonies and choreography to the set and lighting.
“We threaded color through every aspect of this show,” said South. “For example, many of our set pieces look beige on the surface, but they’re lit from within and bring out that technicolor quality when we turn the lights on.”
“The coat is probably the coolest, but the audience will love all of the costumes and lights,” added Bennett. “Everyone is putting in 100% and it is going to be an amazing show. There is a true trust among the cast members.”
“At the heart of this show is a powerful message of love and unity that will resonate with children and adults,” said England. “The cast’s hard work and incredible passion will be evident in the top-notch quality of this performance.”
Tickets for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” are $16 plus box office fees and are available at the Mesa Arts Center box office, at MesaArtsCenter.com keyword “technicolor,” or by visiting ll-pa.org. Group discounts are available.
If You Go...
What: Joseph and the Amazing
Technicolor Dreamcoat, Produced by Limelight Performing Arts
Where: Mesa Arts Center
When: Aug. 4-14,
Tickets: MesaArtsCenter.com, keyword “technicolor
Info: ll-pa.org
