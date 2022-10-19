Paso Robles bringing wine experience to Scottsdale

After an 8-year absence from the Arizona wine scene, the Paso Robles Wine Country Experience is returning to the state with an inaugural appearance in Scottsdale.
The experience on Oct. 27 at The McCormick Scottsdale Resort will feature 23 winemakers and crafters and Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Executive Director Joel Peterson is excited to return to the Grand Canyon State.
“Scottsdale is such a close market to Southern California and Paso Robles is located exactly halfway between LA and San Francisco,” Peterson said. “We focused on Texas for a while and then moved to New York, and we’ve done some other states but all of the wineries kept saying ‘why don’t we go back to Arizona? It’s such a great market for us.’
“So, we put the call out to our wineries in Paso Robles, and we’re going to show up with 23 of them, so we’re excited.”
Peterson has a simple goal.
“What I’m hoping for is that people come to the event and get a taste of what Paso Robles is like and how it’s a super interesting, authentic part of California in how cowboys and ranchers surround it and now it’s kind of this winemaker country we have there,” Peterson said.
“I think people will be impressed and blown away by the wines but also find people there enjoying them. I want them to get a taste of what Paso Robles is like, but it will be in their backyard.”
Wine won’t be the only indulgence for guests at the Paso Robles Wine Country Experience.
“We’re working with the hotel caterer at The McCormick and they’re putting together some cool kind of meats and cheeses and stuff that pairs well with the wines because we want to make sure we’re getting people something to have just besides wine for two and a half hours,” Peterson said.
“And then we partnered with our destination partner called Travel Paso and they’re going to bring some craft spirits. They’re going to be pouring little cocktails, bringing some local honey and some local lavender to show that Paso is this cool place where there’s not only just a boutique kind of wine industry, but there are other makers there.”
However, the main focus will be wine and the experience will have a large sample for guests to savor.
“The nice thing is we’ll have wine kind of across the board in terms of if you know and love wines, and you’re an avid wine drinker, we’re going to have some cool kind of high-end fun one’s for you to try, but if you’re just kind of a novice, or you just want to kind of see what it’s about, we’ll just kind of walk you through some of the entry-level wines that we have,” Peterson said.
Though Paso Robles is known for its red wines, Peterson said, “We’ll still be coming out with our white wines and rosé but we’re also coming in with a powerhouse of wines that people may have never heard of like Daou and Justin and J Lohr wine – which are some of the bigger kind of nationally produced wines – but we’ve got some really fun boutique wines like Linne Calodo and Full Draw.
“However, our heritage has always been zinfandel and zinfandel blend, so really over the last 15 years, we’ve gotten known for our Rhône blend in Paso Robles and lately, the cabernets have been taking off,” he continued.
“So, we’ll have some fun and big wines that show well.”
Because of this, Peterson has high expectations for his return to the desert.
“I’m expecting this to be a fun interaction with the people of Scottsdale and when people hear about it, I want it to kind of reinvigorate that relationship between the two cities since we both offer a lot in terms of food and wine.”
If You Go...
What: Paso Robles Wine Country Experience
Where: The McCormick Scottsdale, 7421 N. Scottsdale Road
When: 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27
Cost: $65
Info: pasowine.com
