This pork tenderloin is (guava) nectar to the gods

Pork tenderloin is always a favorite. There are many ways to prepare this affordable and easy to find cut of meat.
You can really dress it up for a gourmet meal, or simply add a few spices and grill it up for a fast supper. I think the secret to getting your pork tenderloin off to the best start is by giving it a good sear. A really, really good sear.
That alone makes the magic. But when you braise it in a something as simple yet exotic tasting like guava nectar, then you really have something.
The moment I tasted this sweet and savory recipe for guava glazed pork tenderloin, it was love at first bite and I couldn’t wait to get my hands on the recipe and serve this ultra-flavorful dish to friends and family.
No need to fire up the grill for this delicious dish. Just grab a grill pan or cast-iron skillet and go hog wild.
Ingredients:
For the pork:
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon minced onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1 can guava nectar (found in most grocery stores in the juice section)
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Kosher salt
Two (3/4 pound each) pork tenderloins
Cilantro sprigs for garnish
For the salsa:
1/3 cup chopped cilantro
1/3 cup vegetable oil
¼ cup white wine vinegar
¼ cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons chopped chives
2 jalapenos, minced
1 garlic clove, minced
Kosher salt
Directions:
Place a saucepan over medium high heat. Add enough oil to lightly coat the bottom of the pan. When the oil “shimmers” add the onion and cook 5 minutes.
Add the garlic and cook 1 minute. Add the guava nectar and bring to boil. Cook over high heat until reduced to 1 cup. Add the soy sauce, ketchup, cayenne pepper, and salt. Cook 1 minute. Remove from heat and let cool.
Set the pork in a 9 –by 13-inch baking dish. Brush all sides of the pork with half of the glaze.
Light grill to medium high. Grill the pork, turning and brushing with the remaining glaze until browned on all sides, about 15 minutes, or until cooked through (with an instant read thermometer 150 degrees). Transfer the cooked pork to a cutting board and let rest 10 minutes.
While the pork is resting make the salsa: In a bowl, mix the cilantro, oil, vinegar, onion, chives, jalapenos and garlic. Season with salt. Transfer to a serving bowl.
Slice the pork into ¼ -½ inch slices. Arrange on a serving platter. Pour any accumulated juices over the pork. Garnish cilantro sprigs and serve the salsa on the side. Serves 4
