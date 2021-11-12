Two charity car shows are rolling into Ahwatukee Foothills in November with different venues and causes – but the same levels of enthusiasm and goodwill.
The first will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road, benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project. The next will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 27, at Mountain Park Church, 16461 S. 48th St., to support Hope for The Homeless AZ.
The Annual Car Show organized by the Ahwatukee Swim, Tennis & Community Center on Nov. 13 will kick off with the U.S. Air Force ROTC color guard and pipers from the Arizona Emerald Society. “They raise the flag and usually play ‘God Bless America’ or ‘Amazing Grace,’” said Lisa Robinson, special events director for the center.
“And after you wipe your tears away from your eyes and salute, we start the car show,” Robinson added. “Oh, I cry every time.”
It’s free to attend, and breakfast items donated from Snooze A.M. Eatery will be sold to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project instead of the usual pancake breakfast. At the silent auction, a hot air balloon ride is one of the many items up for grabs.
It’s $15 to register a vehicle, and trophies will be awarded in seven categories, including custom cars, trucks, convertibles and muscle cars. There’s even a “daily driver” class for stock vehicles. “If you’re proud of your car, bring it in, because you never know,” Robinson said.
Rebecca Lehman of Ahwatukee plans to enter her stock Shantung Yellow 1971 Super Beetle name “Honnee Bee.” She drove her dad’s old orange-red 1972 Super Beetle for five years in high school and college, but got rid of it after getting married.
Lehman always wanted another, and finally got one she named Madeline in 2016. After a little more than a year, it got hit by a semitruck and totaled. “It just broke my heart,” she said.
Luckily, Lehman’s husband found the exact same model and color this past May and they picked it up in Durango, Colorado.
“This is Honnee Bee’s debut,” she said. “She’s in beautiful condition. She’s in showroom condition.”
Robinson said a total of about 70 cars enter the show, including some from local car clubs.
The center is also hosting the annual Tukee Fest on Nov. 13 from 5-9 p.m. with live music from 80s Flashback, food trucks, bounce houses, slides, and beer and wine for purchase. Bring a blanket and/or chairs. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee Foster Youth.
On Nov. 27, the Ahwatukee Car Show organized by the Goodman Taylor Team expects to attract at least 500 cars, which was the number at the last biannual show in February.
The show, which began in February 2009 with 74 cars, also gets participation from clubs.
“They’ll park somewhere close by and come in all together so it’s really neat seeing when all of the car clubs come in,” said James Goodman of Ahwatukee, a Realtor who runs the show with business partner Katie Taylor.
Trophies will be awarded in multiple categories.
“Last February we had 26 different categories,” said Tim Berry of Ahwatukee, who owns Precision Auto Body and works closely with Hope for the Homeless. “Everything from decades going back to the 1920s to the present time.”
It’s free to enter, but everyone is asked to bring new or clean used blankets and/or new socks and underwear for the nonprofit.
Money is raised via business sponsors and a raffle for a 1970 Chevrolet El Camino with a 350 V-8 engine; tickets are $25 each or five for $100. Funds are used to create “hope bags” with personal hygiene products for those experiencing homelessness.
In addition to the vehicles, the show will include music, vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, a face painter, balloon artist and more.
If you miss this one, Goodman Taylor also hosts an informal “Ahwatukee Cruise & Cuisine” with cars and food trucks usually from 6-9 p.m. the last Saturday of each month.
Goodman and Berry connected at a “Winter Wonderland” event that the Goodman Taylor Team organized.
Someone introduced them and Berry said, “I dropped it on him and said, ‘I’d love to do a car show, since I’m in the industry.’” The previous car show raised more than $10,000 for Hope for the Homeless AZ. More information is online at hope4thehomelessaz.com.
