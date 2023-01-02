Lebanese Palace serves ‘back home’ delights

Goodbye, peanut shells and burgers; hello, hummus, shawarma and kibbeh: A Lebanese restaurant is now open in the former Teakwoods Tavern on the southeast corner of Ray and Kyrene roads in Chandler.
The Homsi family opened Lebanese Palace in late November, with mother Mona creating the recipes. Sons Kanaan and Sleiman run the dining room and kitchen, respectively. Their brothers Wassime and Samer help out wherever needed, too.
The restaurant already is racking up five-star reviews online and attracting customers of Lebanese heritage looking for familiar flavors.
“All the food that we make here, we’ve been eating this our whole life—the kabobs, the kafta, shish tawook,” Kanaan said. “Everything is homemade here like we would make it at our house.”
Homsi added, “When I eat a kabob, I want it to remind me of Lebanon. This is ‘back home’ food.”
Lebanese Palace serves popular Middle Eastern dishes such as hummus, falafel, stuffed grape leaves, gyros and baba ghannaouj (roasted eggplant dip).
But it specializes in traditional Lebanese cuisine such as shawarma, which is marinated, roasted meat shaved off a rotisserie; kafta, a ball of ground meat and spices on a skewer; shish tawook, skewered chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon, garlic and other ingredients; sambousek, or crispy meat pies; and more.
Appetizers average about $7-10, wraps are roughly $10-12 and come with fries, and entrees are about $15-26.
The number one seller is the chicken shawarma” sandwiches and plates, Homsi said, adding, “We do extra seasoning so it stays juicy the whole time.”
His favorites are the grilled meats, he said, noting, “The filet kabobs we have are really good—flavorful and tender.”
And, he added, many Lebanese customers like the kibbeh, made with ground beef, bulgur, onions, pine nuts and herbs and spices formed into small balls and deep-fried.
They also make a vegetarian version that’s not deep fried made with boiled potato instead of meat called kibbet batata. There’s also a dish with raw lamb called kibbeh naveh.
“People really like the kibbeh, and it’s hard to find authentic kibbeh here,” Homsi said.
First-time customers Ty Davis of Phoenix and Zach Garoutte of Tempe said they tried Lebanese Palace based on recommendations from multiple friends who had eaten there over the previous few weeks.
Davis got the chicken shawarma sandwich and said, “It was cooked perfectly; lots of flavor. The hummus was really good as well; same with the pita.”
Garoutte got the chicken shawarma plate and said it was high-quality food that tasted homemade. He added, “It definitely checked all the boxes.”
Both said they would “absolutely”
be back.
Everything at Lebanese Palace is made fresh daily on site except the bread—which comes from a purveyor in California that bakes Arabic pita—and the feta and labneh, a soft, tangy cheese made from yogurt.
They do, however, make a date brioche as well as baklava daily, and all the meats are halal.
Keep an eye out for even more delicacies to come.
Homsi said that they’ll slowly start to feature weekly specials featuring that his mom has made at home for years that aren’t typically made in restaurants.
“We’re going to offer something really traditional like no one has,” he said.
The restaurant seats about 160 in two large dining areas, and Homsi said the second room is available for private events. They’re going to have hookah on the patio, and down the line, they might carry Middle Eastern groceries.
There are no plans, however, to add a liquor license.
The family, who lives nearby, decided to open their own restaurant when they saw the space become available.
Their father, Omar, manages another restaurant in the Valley, and Kanaan and Sleiman have worked in restaurants for several years as well.
Mona Homsi was born in California, and she and Omar met there, married and moved to Arizona. They have five sons and a daughter. Omar is from Tripoli, Lebanon, and still has family there.
In fact, Homsi said he and brother Sleiman spent much of their childhood with their grandparents in Lebanon, where they developed a deep appreciation for the food.
“Lebanese people are meant for cooking,” he said. “Their cooking is really, really, really top notch.”
If you go
What: Lebanese Palace, serving traditional foods of Lebanon and other Middle Eastern cuisine
Where: 5965 W. Ray Road, Suite 20, Chandler.
Hours: Mon-Thurs, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Fri-Sat, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Info: 480-867-1772; lebanese-palace.business.site
