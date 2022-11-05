Popular Arizona Highwaymen to perform at Ahwatukee Rec Center

One of the state’s most popular “sugar groups” – The Arizona Highwaymen – is coming to the Ahwatukee Recreation Center for a rare local concert that will feature the celebrated band’s own tunes and those of Country Western’s legends like Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson.
The quartet celebrates “music, chemistry and camaraderie” and will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the ARC, 5011 E. Cheyenne Drive.
Tickets are going fast for the show at the ARC’s 200-seat main hall and are on sale for $25 online at purplepass.com/ARC or at the center 9-11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
The four artists are known for their attention to detail and proven
musical careers.
ARC resident Ed Doney said the Entertainers Club at the Ahwatukee Recreation Center “has as its mission bringing entertainment to the community: and searches for high-quality and affordable acts.
Until this year tickets to those performances were offered only to members of the 55+ ARC, but the HOA’s board decided to make the club’s lineup available to the broader Ahwatukee community.
The original Sugar Group was formed in 1985 when Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings got together to record an album. That album led to two more albums, numerous live performances, and even a movie.
“The Arizona Highwaymen” is one of many popular nostalgia tribute shows from Phoenix based TAD Management.
Terry Davies, a performer himself, and his wife Ann, formed TAD a decade ago. It has grown to booking over 200 artists, bands and acts worldwide within resort communities, theatres, casinos and cruise ships.
It has become known for high-caliber productions and great entertainment with technical, marketing and sales support for their clients.
Because the ARC’s main hall accommodates only 200 people, no matter
where an audience member sits they
are guaranteed a bird’s eye view of the performers.
The Entertainers Club is able to keep costs low with entirely volunteer staffing for everything from ticket sales to stage set-up and lighting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.