K-pop fans building local communities

K-pop fans are building their own communities, learning the language and even becoming business owners in Arizona.
“The K-pop community in Arizona has completely exploded within the last couple of years,” explained Selma Hernández, a K-pop blogger.
Hernández, 23, runs several social media accounts with her friend, Jacky Cruz, 23, posting information about K pop-related events and promote K pop-related businesses in Arizona.
Their Instagram account, @azspecialtea, boasts over 1,200 followers. Hernández also runs her own Tiktok account, @sxlms, where she posts even more detailed information about K-pop events in Arizona.
Kierra Sharman and Neelsha Parekh, students at Arizona State University taking Korean language courses, said that they were partially inspired to study the language because they are K-pop fans.
Annett Gonzales, 44, opened her online Phoenix business, Euphoria K-pop Shop, with her daughters in 2020 to sell various K pop-related goods.
Gonzales said that she and her daughters are K-pop fans and have brought their business to local K-pop events and have formed international partnerships with Korean vendors.
“One day we do hope to visit South Korea, so we can actually meet these people in-person because we’ve created such good partnerships over the last couple of years,” Gonzales said.
K-pop fans are becoming activists too – and it might be because of skills they developed from fandom activities.
In 2020, K-pop fans took partial credit for disrupting one of former President Trump’s campaign-trail rallies by registering for the rally and then not showing up.
Fans have been vocal online about their support for social movements like Black Lives Matter, and K-pop idols and groups participate in activism and charity work also.
Girl group Blackpink has participated in various charity activities and its members were named goodwill ambassadors for the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference.
The charity and advocacy work that K-pop idols and groups do isn’t the only factor inspiring fans to act.
UCLA Professor Kim Suk-young, author of numerous books including “K-pop Live: Fans, Idols, and Multimedia Performance,” attributes the political activity of K-pop fans partially to their demographic makeup.
Kim said K-pop fans tend mostly to be young women, especially young women of color, so naturally they might be more sensitive to social issues involving race and gender.
“I don’t think it’s the K-pop fandom per se that motivates them to be politically active, but I think they definitely might have learned the organizational skills — especially online, kind of mobilizing skills — from K-pop fandom, and are applying that to their political activism,” Kim said.
Rina Okuma, 26, is the founder of Arizona K-pop Dance Crew (AKDC), a K-pop dance workshop that meets on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Okuma said that the majority of AKDC’s workshop attendees are young women.
Okuma said that AKDC has been increasing its charitable activities recently.
“Last month we visited a couple boba stores and K-pop goods stores in Arizona and donated $100 per shop because we really appreciate what they do,” Okuma said.
But K-pop fans face stigma both in the United States and South Korea.
Kim said that K-pop fans are challenging the U.S. mainstream media’s portrayal of Asian men as emasculated, non-sexual beings, while also being up against historically sexist ideas that devalue women’s interests.
There have been some instances of K-pop fans stalking idols, such as the alleged years-long harassment and stalking that Nayeon, a member of the girl group TWICE, has suffered from a fan who often goes by the username Josh1994 online.
In South Korea, the opinions about the activism of foreign K-pop fans and foreign K-pop “gwang” fans, are mixed. Gwang fans are K-pop super fans — “gwang’ literally means “crazy.”
Bong Eun-jin, a 32-year-old film journalist from Iksan, said that she thinks that foreign K-pop fans can conflate Korean culture with K-pop, and that K-pop “gwang” fans can be a little bit scary. She also thinks the political activism of foreign K-pop fans is better than political indifference.
Kim said that she thinks the overall perception of idol culture in South Korea is negative, especially among the older generation.
“But also, I think there is a kind-of shifting trend of looking at idol fandom as social agents to give voice to voiceless people, and to the concerns of voiceless people,” Kim said.
“When you see these K-pop fans celebrating the release of their idols’ albums, they usually donate to charity in the name of their idols. Those things are quite well received,” Kim said.
But for now, K-pop fans in the U.S. will continue to make and participate in their own inclusive, supportive communities.
“I love the online community because you begin to feel a sense of belonging. That’s the way I met my group of friends and will continue to meet more friends,” Hernández said.
Gonzales said that her business doesn’t have a true primary demographic because “K-pop culture is so accepting of everyone.”
Park Ji-min contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.