Horizon Honors Theatre Arts Department is offering a play this week that takes a feminist spin on the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes.
“Miss Holmes” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 as well as at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Horizon, ember 8th at 7:30 p.m. at Horizon Honors, 16233 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee. Tickets are $5 and available at the door or horizonhonors.org/fees/specialevents.
The production includes 45 students from Horizon Honors Secondary School in grades 7-12 as an anonymous note sends Miss Sherlock Holmes, played by Jocey Price, and Dr. Dorothy Watson, played by Sadie Rich, on a quest that involves a corrupt police inspector whose wives have a habit of turning up dead.
Holmes possesses one of the greatest deductive minds of her generation, but she chafes at the restraints imposed upon her by society and family. Watson struggles to make a difference at the only hospital in London that will hire female doctors.
“In a time and place where gender roles are rigidly defined, these unconventional women dare to challenge societal norms by providing an unusual, but necessary, service,” a release about the play states.
Inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the play sheds new light on the Victorian world of Holmes and Watson.
The cast also includes Kaylee Arenz, Avery Jones, Olivia Carter, Anaya Sitton, Nya Salahdeen, Yaniv Golden, Ben Raimondo, Seth Gallander, Connor Davis, Zach Coy, Sam Braley, Cameron Foley, Tarek Chanouha, Connor Johnson, Jack Newsum, Tyler Agostini, Hannah Diffey, Amelia McCrory, Mia Kunasich, Nya Salahdeen, Musette Steger, Hannah Diffey, Mia Kunasich, Musette Steger, Alysson Brown, Tyler Agostini and Alysson Brown
Bre Lewellen is student director and Annaliese Hensel is student tech director while Kate Bradshaw is stage manager.
The crew also includes Elisabeth Fear, Tamsyn Greger, Nya Salahdeen, Ben Raimondo, Payton Anglemyer, Elisabeth Fear, Olivia Lewis, Bridget Bradshaw, Abbey Duvall, Keira Hickie, Abbi van Amerongen, Jericho Rich, Neve Andrew, Bridget Bradshaw, Zaaron Price, Morgan Kleinjans, Owen Larsen, Luke Van Amerongen, Millie Williams, Jesse Igoe, Baylee Dean, Julia Tucker and Rebecca Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.