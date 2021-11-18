Like their counterparts in other schools, the budding thespians at Ahwatukee BASIS are overjoyed because they finally are returning to the stage with a presentation before a live audience.
With 12 actors and a crew of 14 young technicians, students will present “The Little Prince” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at BASIS Ahwatukee, 10210 S. 50th Place, Ahwatukee.
Theater teacher and director Helen O’Connell said students have been rehearsing since September – and loving every minute of it.
“They are so happy,” she said. “They all said this was the number one thing they were looking for: Getting back on stage in front of people and creating a show with their friends. So they’ve really put their whole heart into it.”
And she said she had “a ton of interest” among the students, in grades 8-11, when she posted a call for auditions.
Based on the classic novella of the same name, “The Little Prince” can be performed as both a play or a musical. O’Connell opted for the play.
The story revolves around an aviator who meets the Little Prince – a young boy from a far-away asteroid who takes him on a dreamlike voyage. Critics have hailed the play’s message of the power of innocence and boundless love.
O’Connell said she chose “The Little Prince” because “I really love the story.”
“I’ve always loved the message that the book and also the play send,” she explained. “It really talks about what is most important in life is friendship and love and family.
“And it’s a good message for us, coming out of the pandemic and trying to get back to normal life and how we should really focus on what’s truly important in our life and what matters most.”
The crew is particularly large because “there’s a lot of props in the show,” O’Connell said.
“There’s a really beautiful backdrop, some paper mache volcanos that they had to make. There’s a wall of roses. So the props are very very much the focus.”
The students themselves made all those props – and “the students did all of the lighting design. They’re doing all the sound design. They painted all the flats for their backdrops all by themselves. So they’ve really been working as a team and they’ve done it all on their very own.”
The students also are in O’Connell’s theater class and while some of their classwork has been spent on the show, especially in recent weeks, they also have been working after school building sets and rehearsing their parts.
“We meet every day in the afternoon for about 50 minutes,” she said. “And then we also have rehearsals outside of class. It was like maybe four hours a week outside of class. And now that we’re getting close to the show, we’re rehearsing almost every single day in the evenings.”
O’Connell said the class “started the year working on our acting skills or team-building skill and then we moved into preparing for the show.
“And once the show closes in November, then we’ll move on to our next unit. We’ll do a lot more on technical theater in December and January where all of the students will get more hands-on experience with programming our light board and our soundboard, designing set pieces. So, I’ll kind of do some more mini projects about that in the next part of the year.”
The cast includes: Aneeka Islam, Shruthi Sajith, Sarhana Shrestha, Tushar Gowda, Yeshack Abraham, Janson Li, Nathan Greenman, Sumaya Tarazi, Sasha Palikouskaya, Shaima Uddin, Athithi Prakash Suganya, Yen Phu and Sasha Palikouskaya.
The assistant director is Sarhana Shrestha and stage manager is Yunso Tae while Mackenzie Reppy is the stage manager mentor. Other crew members are Biah Sohn, Ella Han, Tamara Svoiski, Avighna Rajesh, Michael Kamin, Bryssa Esparza, Sanaa Mazhar, Theresia Zaya, Andrea Richard, Afareen Amlani, James O’Reilly and Jay He.
