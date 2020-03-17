Rustler’s Rooste is the last western-themed restaurant still standing in the Valley with Pinnacle Peak Patio, Reatta Pass, Greasewood Flat and Bill Johnson’s Big Apple all faded into history.
Located on the Arizona Grand Resort campus, 83835 48th Street, Ahwatukee, the 49-year-old eatery aims to continue a legacy long-time Valley residents may remember – a place to go for a great time and food. Even the sawdust on the floor harkens to another time unique to Phoenix’s cowboy-style restaurants.
Continuing Rustler’s Rooste’s cowboy pedigree is the live entertainment.
Now their 36th year, Mark “Buck” Dollar and the Peso Dollar Bandstand Allstars are the house band, playing a broad repertoire of old and new country/cowboy music, 60’s and 70’s rock from the Eagles, Rolling Stones and Beatles, jazz and a little reggae.
Dollar has pulled together accomplished musicians for his regulars Don King, guitar (15 years), Randy Matthews, drums (10 years) and Dennis Chipley, bass (27 years). Dollar himself has played guitar and lead vocals for 36 years.
He keeps the band’s music fresh by alternating other local musicians for a night on a regular basis. Local greats like guitarists Bob Henke and Greg Mills, along with Billy “Mandolin Billy” Parker bring their own style to create a new music experience with every performance.
Dollar – who also has shared the stage with Vince Gill, Don Henley of the Eagles and Juice Newton – also takes his regular band on tour in Texas and California. He and the band do take a few days off, turning Rustler’s Rooste over to Clint Williams and Marble Heart every other Sunday and Monday night.
Dollar is the son of Warlick O’ Dell Dollar, known to local country music fans as Peso Dollar. The Peso Dollar and the Counterfeit Bills Band formed in the early 1950s and performed under this name until 1970-71, when the name was changed to the Peso Dollar Band.
The elder Dollar was a singer, musician and songwriter. For 23 years by day, he was a state trooper while at night he shared the stage with stars such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Gene Autry, Rex Allen and Roy Rogers. He was also a spokesman for Bobby Unser and Hurst’s Ham Beans.
Mark Dollar took over for his father in 1986 with an eye toward bringing his second-generation band into the next century.
Both Peso and Mark Dollar were inducted into the Greater Arizona Country Music Association Hall Of Fame in 2017, the second father-and-son to be inducted behind Rex Allen and Rex Allen Jr.
