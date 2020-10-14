October is National Cookie Month. And what better way to do just that than by starting where
all cookies begin? Cookie dough. Here are some places where you can indulge in the tasty treat. You won’t find anybody telling you not to eat raw cookie dough here.
Scoopwell’s Dough Bar
The cookie dough is safe at Scoopwell’s because it has pasteurized eggs in it. So, it is safe to eat raw but is still able to be taken home and baked into a cookie. Co-owner and “Vice President of Dough-ification” Kendra Scheer said, “We do have the occasional customer who is like, ‘I don’t know about this.”
But after friendly reassurance and a sample, she said, “almost always they’re converted to dough lovers after they taste it.” Scoopwell’s also offers ice cream, ice cream sandwiches, cookie dough truffles called duffles, and fancy, gourmet ice cream cones from Konery Cones that come in vibrant colors to match the flavors.
Scoopwell’s Dough Bar, 100 E. Camelback Road, Suite 164, Phoenix, 602-296-5146, scoopwells.com.
Dough Licious Desserts
Here, they have all the regular flavors like chocolate chip and sugar cookie, but they also have fun offerings like birthday suit and granny apple. They make a keto dough and they change the flavor of it every six weeks.
Dough Licious also has dough shakes, which is like a regular milkshake, but with a 2- or 3-ounce chunk of cookie dough added to make it extra thick and doughy. There’s a Dough Licious store location in Queen Creek, and they also have a mobile unit that visits events or neighborhoods.
Dough Licious Desserts, 20784 E. Victoria Lane, Queen Creek, 480-590-1866, doughliciousdessert.com, $2.49-$8.49
Nami
Many know Nami as a vegan breakfast, pastry, coffee place, but they also have cookie dough that they call “Namidoh.” It comes in three regular flavors: chocolate chip; gluten-free, soy-free chocolate chip; and cosmic, which has chocolate and white chocolate, potato chips and coffee. Namidoh can be bought at Nami or participating Whole Foods in Arizona.
Nami, 2014 N. Seventh Street, Phoenix, 602-258-6264, tsoynami.com.
Uncle Biff’s California Killer Cookies
The original Uncle Biff’s is in San Diego, but John Van Borssum, Uncle Biff’s brother-in-law, opened a location in Phoenix about two and a half years ago. Uncle Biff’s is famous for cookies but guests can buy the cookie dough by the pound, though in all the flavors. For example, its Oreo-stuffed cookie is handcrafted, as well as its salted caramel and macadamia cookies, so the cookie dough cannot be purchased.
Uncle Biff’s California Killer Cookies, 6239 N. Seventh Street, Phoenix, 602-888-8990, unclebiffsarizona.com.
Toasted Mallow
So far, we’ve learned that you can eat cookie dough raw, or bake it and eat it as a cookie. OK, cool. But what if I told you, you could eat cookie dough—raw—on a gourmet s’more? Because you can.
At Toasted Mallow, the cookie dough comes in two regular flavors, chocolate chip and s’morelicious, and they have other flavors that rotate out throughout the year. But what does a gourmet cookie dough s’more even look like? Well, the graham cracker is bowl-shaped and filled with the messiest, fluffiest marshmallows you could ever imagine and cookie dough. And owner and marshmallow-maker Tricia Arce said, there’s no wrong way to eat them.
“People can enjoy the s’more by breaking off the cookie and dipping it into the marshmallow or holding it in your hand and biting into it like a cupcake, or just eating it straight out of the bowl and saving the cookie for last.”
Toasted Mallow, 1034 N. Gilbert Road, Suite 3, Gilbert, 480-686-9071, thetoastedmallow.com.
