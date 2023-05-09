Ahwatukee jazz queen to perform at The Nash

It’s summer – well, technically it’s within two months of it – but what better way to celebrate the arrival of the early heat than with a hot Latin Jazz Salsa concert?
Check your fire extinguishers and get ready for the ever-popular Carmela y Más, featuring Ahwatukee’s own Carmela Ramirez (better known as La Chicana de la Salsa) on vocals along with some of the finest musicians in the Valley, in a show entitled “Afro-Cuban Delight.”
The concert, with Afro-Cuban rhythms and Latin-infused jazz, is 7:30 p.m. May 13 at The Nash in downtown Phoenix, one of the Valley’s leading jazz venues.
“It is so exciting to be performing at The Nash,” Ramirez said. “We promise that with our Latin music we’ll get you on your feet.”
Ramirez has a long history of moving audiences to their feet, dancing and clapping to her music.
Her sultry and soulful voice delivers heartfelt passion for lyrics and drives the band on exciting musical journeys.
For decades, she has been among the most influential producers in the Valley.
“As a performing artist, I have followed the path of many before me who have used performance platforms not only to entertain, but to communicate,” Ramirez said.
She lends her talents to various community-outreach projects, such as arts and culture, education, health, civics, social justice and special needs.
“If I can open doors of communication through music performance or production, then I have used my talents well,” she said.
As a producer, Ramirez has created a multitude of concerts, community festivals, arts and education projects and mentored youth in the arts. Believing that community thrives in a healthy artistic environment, she uses her platform to build bridges of communication. Her community work has gained awards, such as Valle Del Sol “Profiles of Success,” City of Phoenix Excellence Awards, NAACP Education Excellence Award and Phoenix Elementary Schools “Star Mentor.”
Ramirez has been inducted into the Raul H. Castro Institute as an “Arizona Trailblazer” and nominated twice for the Gabe Zimmerman Award for Public Service.
About Carmela y Más
Carmela y Más delivers a kaleidoscope of Afro-Cuban and Latin-Caribbean rhythms in its electrifying performances. The band originated under the artistic design of Ramirez and Rebecca Kennell and celebrates more than 30 years of making music, paying homage to artists such as Dizzy Gillespie and Celia Cruz, icons who helped format Latin Jazz and Latin Salsa as we know it today.
The award-winning nine-piece Latin Jazz Salsa band has performed at hundreds of night clubs, concerts, festivals and performance venues throughout the greater Phoenix area and the Southwest. They have also been featured in concert at the National Museum for Women in the Arts in Washington D.C., The 100th anniversary of the Himeji Castle in Japan and the headliner for the Puerto Peñasco Latin Jazz Festival.
The band has also shared the stage with recording artists that include Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Arturo Sandoval, Nestor Torres and Claudio Roditi, performing salsa de sabor, dancing music, with expression and appreciation for the genre.
The band comprises jazz-performance and classical-music majors as well as music teachers, writers and arrangers who take passion in performing the intricate and syncopated rhythms and stylings of Latin Salsa and Latin Caribbean music.
It’s a don’t-miss show! But if you want to experience this exciting concert to usher in summer, hurry. Tickets are moving briskly and Carmela y Más is expected to play to a full house in this high-demand performance.
If You Go...
What: Carmela y Más in ‘Afro-Cuban Delight’
When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, May 13
Where: The Nash, 110 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tickets: $27-$35 ($10.80 to students 25 and younger with ID, use code “student” at checkout) available at thenash.org/events or 602-795-0464
