In 2000, Michele Rubino of Ahwatukee founded Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre and a year later found the gumption and faith to stage Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”
Their first performance of the holiday classic had 40 actors ages 5 through adults who performed the play in the Adventure Community Church, which is no longer in Ahwatukee.
“I think the first time we did the show, it was so magical and exhilarating, I just wanted to do it again, and again,” said Rubino who has lived in Ahwatukee since 1987.
On Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21, the nonprofit Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre presents its 17th annual production of “A Christmas Carol” at the Phoenix Kroc Center downtown, powered by a cast and crew from throughout Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler.
Nearly 100 children and teens gathered to audition Nov. 23 and rehearsals began the next day.
Among them was Molly Prefling, 11, one of this year’s younger participants who, as Sidekick, is one of two narrators for the play.
The Kyrene de los Lagos Elementary student is in her fourth holiday production after first playing the role of Tiny Tim at age 6.
“I really love the role and the show. There are some funny parts and some scary parts and it’s all really cool,” said Molly, adding she plans to continue acting at Akimel A-al Middle School next year and eventually in high school.
“I definitely want to continue acting in my future; one day I hope to be on Broadway,” said the confident fifth grader.
Patrick Keyser, a Mountain Pointe High School senior, is the main narrator – a role he likes because he’s involved throughout the entire production.
He’s been with ACT for four and a half years, starring in several major roles including Conrad Birdie in “Bye, Bye Birdie.”
“Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre is the place where it all started for me,” said Patrick. “I do have plans for acting in the future; I’m going to a community college with a theatre program that best suits me.”
Mackenzie Reed of Chandler, who is in her seventh production of “A Christmas Carol,” said, “I play Mrs. Fezziwig in this year’s production. I haven’t played this part before so I’m excited to put my own interpretation of the role.
“She’s a very feisty woman in my eyes and I love how she controls a room,” added the Basha High School junior, who also attends the East Valley Institute of Technology for cosmetology.
Hamilton High School sophomore Alyssa Fabio is reprising her role as an urchin.
“I’ve been cast in this role before, and enjoy the part due to the dance numbers we perform throughout the show. It’s fun to be able to utilize some of the techniques I’ve learned over the years, including jazz and tap dance styles,” said the Chandler 16-year-old, who has been with ACT seven years and acted in several productions.
Alyssa is also a member of ACT’s Select Show Choir.
“I’m the only actor in the family and feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to spend so much of my childhood with teachers and friends at ACT who have the same passion as me,” she said, adding:
“I consider ACT my second family.”
Gilbert siblings Ryan and Kyra O’Connor, ages 18 and 16 respectively, are both ACT veterans of eight years. Ryan plays Headmaster for the second consecutive year while Kyra earned the role of Scrooge’s maid, Mrs. Dilber.
“This is the second time I’ve played Headmaster. This role has a funny scene and a great song,” said Ryan, a Seton Catholic Prep football offensive lineman currently attending Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
“Even though I’m 18, I can still be a part of ACT and I can still do Christmas Carol each year,” said RYAN, who sang in ACT’s Treble Makers Show Choir for four years.
Kyra is appearing in her seventh production of “A Christmas Carol” – and her first as Mrs. Dilber.
“My brother Ryan and I have been in many shows together as well as the Treble Makers Show choir for two years. This is our sixth Christmas Carol together,” said Kyra, a Seton Catholic Prep junior.
“My grandmother was very involved in theatre,” she added. “She was asked by a director to Broadway, but her mother felt she was too young and said no. I would like to pursue singing and acting in the future; I love it.”
The siblings and their mother Cindy O’Connor are all in the cast of the “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” to be presented by ACT’s Family Studio Series this March.
Among the adults in “A Christmas Carol” are Michael Rubino, Michele Rubino’s husband who deftly plays the role of Scrooge every year.
The youngest performer is Ahwatukee’s Becca Lowe, 6, who won the part of Tiny Tim. Her older sister Aubrey plays a bookkeeper.
With all the work involved in auditioning and staging of A Christmas Carol, Michele Rubino said it is and has been a great source of joy for her.
“For me, ‘Christmas Carol’ is everything I love about the holidays and theater. Every year we create memories; we laugh together, work together and continue a tradition nearly two decades old,” she said.
“It is so much work but I wouldn’t trade it for anything! Christmas Carol is a little bit of magic we get to be a part of every year.”
The Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre, located at 11011 S. 48th Street, became a non-profit two years after its founding by Rubino.
It has produced more than 50 shows since then and provides classes in dance, voice, acting and musical theatre for children in kindergarten through age 19.
Last June, three days before their production of “Mary Poppins,” their facility was robbed with more than $6,000 in props, costumes and office items taken.
“I said, ‘Seriously? You’re stealing from a children’s theatre?’” recalled Rubino. “I think ‘A Christmas Carol’ is a bit of a comeback show. You can knock us down but you can’t keep us down.”
“A Christmas Carol” tickets are $17 in advance at SeatYourself.biz/AzAct, or $20 cash at the door the day of the performance.
“Last year all shows sold out, so we advise purchasing your tickets as soon as possible,” encouraged Rubino.
Information: AZACT.org
