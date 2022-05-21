Melting Pot part of Arizona Restaurant Week

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week continues this month to bring foodies on a culinary trip around the state but only one eatery in Ahwatukee is participating.
The Melting Pot Restaurant of Ahwatukee at Ray Road and Ranch Circle North is joining dozens of eateries across the Valley with three-course prix-fixe menus starting Friday, May 20, to Sunday, May 29.
It is sponsored by the Arizona Restaurant Association twice a year to showcase Arizona’s culinary scope while allowing diners to support their local businesses and explore new cuisine at discounted prices.
During the 10 days, the three-course menus presented at participating restaurants for $33, $44 or $55 per person, or per couple in some instances. For an additional cost, eateries offer wine pairings. Takeout is also available at some restaurants, though not at the Melting Pot.
“As our industry continues to navigate labor shortages, cost increases and limited supplies, we still aim to present our state’s dining community with the most delicious way to explore our culinary scene,” said Steve Chucri, Arizona Restaurant Association chief executive officer.
“With dine-in and take-out options and a variety of dining choices, including high-end and independently owned best-kept secrets, we encourage diners to use Arizona Restaurant Week as an opportunity to support the industry while enjoying an incredible meal.”
Arizona Restaurant Week’s goal is to establish the state as one of the nation’s top culinary destinations. During the 10 days, it encourages spending at and promotes the 8,500 eateries.
The Melting Pot is offering a $55-per-person mean that includes a cheese fondue for starters, followed by a salad and then a choice of entrees in one of four cooking styles: vegetable broth, coq au vin, a Caribbean mojo or tabletop grilling. Diners can choose from steak, lobster, chicken, shrimp or salmon.
The Stockyards Steakhouse, a 75-year-old Old Western-style restaurant in Phoenix, has participated in Arizona Restaurant Week since the event began approximately 15 years ago.
Owner Gary Lasko said the program has helped Stockyards Steakhouse’s bottom line and yielded a positive response from the public before and after the pandemic.
“It boosts business for us,” Lasko said. “It exposes a bunch of people to the restaurant, and maybe you get those people back over the summer if they really like it and think it’s a cool place.”
Menus often have off-the-menu entrees, which encourage chefs to cook creatively and take advantage of seasonal items.
“We always focus on our signatures, like a filet and prime rib as entrees, instead of trying to put some lesser things out there,” Lasko added.
“We want to showcase our best items. So, I think that’s the opportunity for people, to go to some restaurants they wouldn’t necessarily go to and check them out at a better price and a slower time of year.”
For the Valley-wide list, go to arizonarestaurantweek.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.