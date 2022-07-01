What's Cooking: This rub will make the perfect BBQ addition

I have no idea if it’s Kansas City, Carolina, Texas, Memphis or St. Louis style. All I know is that this dry rub is magic dust on a rib – just in time for your summer menus.
It’s the perfect seasoning for a meaty slab of pork
or beef ribs, finished off with just a light brushing of barbecue sauce.
So let’s tackle cooking first. Slow and low. It’s the only way to keep those juices moistening the meat. For the rub, don’t overpower. Generally, whatever sticks to the slab should give you just the right amount of flavor. And because BBQ sauce is loaded with sugar or honey that can burn, save it for the last 10-15 minutes, and then just lightly coat it on the slab at the end of the cooking process. You want the flavor of the rub to come through.
Now for the rub. It’s an incredibly simple formula I found in an old paperback cookbook called “Tasty Vittles.” This rub is the perfect combination of sweet, spicy, hot and salty. You can add a slightly citrusy kick if you’re using something like a chili lime sea salt, or burn it up big time with various chili powders.
I’ve been on a quest for a good basic rub that I can make ahead, keep it in a jar in the pantry, and shake out onto a slab whenever I’m craving ribs, and this is it! Start with the basic rub and then add your own special touches using some of your favorite herbs and spices, a little at a time, until you make it your own. Rub some ribs and reap the rewards this summer!
Rub ingredients: (Makes about 1 cup)
1/4 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
1/8 cup sweet paprika (do not use regular paprika)
1/8 cup smoked paprika (do not use regular paprika)
2 teaspoons onion powder
2 teaspoons garlic powder (not garlic salt)
½ teaspoon dry mustard
¼ teaspoon cumin
¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon sea salt
1 tablespoon black pepper
Directions:
In a mixing bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix with your hands or a fork, breaking up any lumps. Store in an airtight jar in the pantry or cupboard.
For the ribs:
3 ½ pound slab of meaty ribs (I used pork back ribs)
2 tablespoons grape seed or vegetable oil
2 cups of your favorite BBQ Sauce, divided
Homemade dry rub
Directions:
Pre-heat oven to 325 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with several sheets of tin foil. Brush oil lightly over top of ribs (meat side up). Sprinkle dry rub liberally over ribs and lightly pat. Bake for about 2 ½ to 3 hours or until thermometer reaches 180 degrees. Brush with one cup of barbecue sauce during last 10-15 minutes. Serve with remaining cup of barbecue sauce, warmed.
For more great recipe ideas and videos, visit jandatri.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.