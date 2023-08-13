New Over Easy wins fans quick in west Chandler

There’s an adage about breakfast being the most important meal of the day and the operators of Chandler’s newest Over Easy location believe the folks serving it can influence your whole day.
“They really want to get to know the people, having good times and spark brighter days,” said Jennifer Savage, the general manager of the Over Easy in The Shoppes at Casa Paloma at Ray Road and Interstate 10 in West Chandler.
That location officially opened on June 24, becoming the second in the city and 11th in Arizona. The other Chandler location is downtown in the Overstreet development.
The good vibes – what Over Easy calls its Rays for Days – are just one of the draws that have helped the company grow.
“It’s a scratch-made kitchen. All the food is made from scratch,” Savage said.
So that’s the secret to their success? Over Easy will be opening its 12th Arizona location in Glendale next month.
“It’s a combination of both,” said Olivia Crane, the company’s hospitality manager. “You can get great food anywhere, but service is just the bow on the top, the cherry on the cake. It’s something that’s rare, I guess, nowadays.”
Savage said the food also is a draw. For example, lots of places offer biscuits and gravy for breakfast. But not as many use homemade cheddar and jalapeño biscuits and gravy with a bacon flavor.
The top seller on the menu is the two-egg breakfast, which includes two eggs served any style. It comes with a choice of potato, toast and either applewood smoked bacon, sausage links, ham steak or maple chicken sausage.
Another favorite is the Golden Waffle Dogs, which has three sausage links dipped in vanilla waffle batter and fried to a golden brown.
One other dish tends to stand out with visitors, Savage said, and that’s the chicken fried steak. The hand-made batter covers the steak and the bacon-flavored gravy are the highlights. The dish comes with two eggs and a choice of either potato or toast.
Many of the dishes have been featured on reality TV cooking shows.
Savage said Over Easy relies on its employees to bring good vibes and high energy every morning to help customers get their day off to a positive start.
She said they have not struggled to find those employees like others in the restaurant industry have.
“I will tell you I’ve worked at quite a few throughout my years, and we haven’t struggled here at all,” Savage said. “All of the Over Easys seem to be fully staffed.
“It’s a great company. That’s why people come in, and they stay. They don’t leave.”
So far, the new location is quite popular, Savage and Crane said. They said many of the stores near them focus on healthy food and while there are quite a few restaurants, not many focus on breakfast.
That, the scratch food and the good vibes have led to a busy restaurant so far.
Over Easy
7131 W. Ray Road, Chandler
480-306-6681, eatatovereasy.com
