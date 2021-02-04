The Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament will kick off Thursday, Feb. 4, in Scottsdale with attendance limited to 5,000 fans per day.
That is a far cry from a normal year when the tournament can draw over 200,000 people on its busiest days.
Even with that reduced attendance, the Open will have the largest attendance of any tournament since the PGA resumed play in June, according to Golf Digest.
The Open has still managed to attract over 130 players, including popular golfers like Rory McIlroy.
Tickets for the tournament were still on sale as of Jan. 28.
Individual tickets cost between $100 and $125 while group packages cost anywhere from $500 to $155,000.
In addition to limiting attendance, the Thunderbirds organization that runs the tournament has instituted a number of other safety measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The popular 16th hole has been scaled down and will feature a single-story, open-air venue instead of the larger, indoor structures that usually surround the hole.
Temperatures will also be taken upon entry, and all event goers will be required to wear masks unless they are consuming food or drinks, tournament Chairman Scott Jenkins said.
The tournament is required to submit an official safety plan to the city outlining these mitigation strategies under an executive order issued by Governor Doug Ducey.
That order prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people unless event organizers receive permission from the city.
The order also requires the event’s safety plan to be posted publicly on the city’s website.
As of Jan. 28, the Waste Management Phoenix Open’s plan was not posted on City of Scottsdale’s website.
Assistant City Manager Bill Murphy said the plan was still in the works due to recent rule changes at the federal level.
In addition to the tournament’s rules, attendees are required to wear masks under mandates issued by local, county and federal authorities.
Maricopa County has had a mask mandate in place since June 2020 and Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega reinstated the city’s mandate on Jan. 13.
Additionally, the TPC Scottsdale course that hosts the Waste Management Phoenix Open is located on federal land managed by the Bureau of Reclamation, meaning it falls under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden on Jan. 20 requiring mask usage on federal lands.
“Since these changes came down late, we have scheduled a meeting to tour, review and finalize the safety guidelines for this year’s tournament with Thunderbirds, PGA, TPC and Bureau staff, so they can submit their operation plan, which includes all these safety guidelines to the (Arizona) Department of Health and the city for final concurrence,” Murphy said.
Scottsdale will have public safety staff on site to ensure compliance with safety guidelines and the Thunderbirds have also hired additional security to monitor compliance.
“Every golfer, caddie, associated with PGA will be tested on site,” Murphy said. “Each spectator who will enter the course will be screened and checked for properly fitting mask.
