Chandler Contigo honors Hispanic heritage in big way

Now in its third year, Chandler Contigo is a month-long series of family, cultural and educational events that honor and celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Chandler Contigo translates to “Chandler with you,” which describes the variety of events happening throughout the city that are tailored to the youngest family members, history buffs and performing arts fans.
“The culture and history of Chandler are deeply connected to the Hispanic/Latino community here,” said Niki Tapia, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.
“It’s exciting to see how Chandler Contigo has grown in just three years with a full calendar of activities throughout the city.”
Chandler Contigo programs are supported by the City of Chandler Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Division, Chandler Public Library, Chandler Center for the Arts, Vision Gallery and Chandler Museum.
The celebration begins at the Chander Contigo Kickoff Festival on Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Downtown Library. This free event features strolling mariachis, family crafts, face painting, Latin dance demonstrations and storytelling from local authors.
All four locations of Chandler Public Library are hosting events throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. A few of these free events include:
• Hispanic Heritage Craft Day, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon at Basha Library, 5990 S. Val Vista Drive
• Lil’ Chefs cooking class on Sept. 18 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Hamilton Library, 3700 S. Arizona Ave., for 6–9-year-olds (registration is required)
•¡Baila! Dance Party and Sing Along, Sept. 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Hamilton Library, 3700 S. Arizona Ave.
• Sunset Fiesta, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at Sunset Library, 4930 W. Ray Road
• Día de los Muertos Inspired Memory Boxes, Oct. 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Downtown Library, 22 S. Delaware St.
• Contigo Paint Night on Oct. 13 from 6-7 p.m. for ages 18 and older at Basha Library, 5990 S. Val Vista Drive.
For the complete list of events and activities at CPL locations, visit chandlerlibrary.org.
Chandler Center for the Arts (CCA) is known for bringing a diverse, talented line up of performing artists to the city each year. The CCA is an active participant in Chandler Contigo with two ticketed events and a gallery exhibition.
The 24th annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival is a Chandler tradition. Presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez, this festival brings a vibrant music and dance experience to the Mainstage on Oct. 7.
This year, people can enjoy music from Alan Ponce, Deyra Barrera, Herencia Mexicana Arizona, Mariachi Sonido de México, and the all-female group Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas. These amazing mariachi groups will be accompanied by local dancers from Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ.
“Las Cafeteras present Hasta la Muerte” will be performed at the CCA on Oct. 20. Las Cafeteras, an acclaimed band from Los Angeles, celebrate life and death in this colorful, ambitious production.
Their songs include traditional folk songs and modern tunes, sung in English, Spanish and Spanglish to help to bridge the cultural divide. Their music is accompanied by folklórico dancers and colorful sets.
In the Gallery at CCA, see how artist Edgar Fernandez uses inspiration from albums from solo hip hop artists for his latest exhibition, Creations from Within, Vol. 2. His work is on display through Oct. 21.
Chandler Museum is hosting two exhibitions that add context to Hispanic Heritage Month. “Querencia: Place and Belonging in Chandler” is a community-focused exhibition that highlights the oral histories of Hispanic/Latino residents in Chandler’s historic barrios and migrant communities.
These depictions of life in Chandler in the past and currently is on display through Oct. 15.
“Aliento a Tequila” is a photo exhibition that explores the culture and traditions of tequila artfully made in Mexico. It can be viewed from Sept. 1-Oct. 22. Admission to Chandler Museum is free.
The community can come together to celebrate the iconic movie, “Stand and Deliver” at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Chandler on Oct. 8.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the film and attendees can walk the red carpet before the screening and hear personal stories from cast and crew afterwards.
Confirmed participants include: Tom Musca, Writer and Producer; Daniel Villarreal - Actor “Chuco”; Ingrid Oliu – Actor “Lupe”; Will Gotay - Actor “Pancho” and Patrick Baca, casting director.
Everyone is invited to join the community and experience Chandler Contigo events. Some activities have limited capacity; others require tickets.
Please visit chandleraz.gov/Contigo for even more activities and details.
