Shakespearean actress Betsy Mugavero trained to personalize words and create characters through the prism of her personality.
“Every time I step into a Shakespearean role, I learn about myself, explore possibilities I had never previously considered, and have a new understanding of others,” she said.
“The gift of it all is having an audience take the journey with me and think about their own purpose and existence while we collectively experience and follow the events of the play.”
East Valley audiences will get a chance to take this journey when Mugavero almost simultaneously tackles the roles of the fairy queen Titania in Midsummer Night’s Dream and Richard II in Richard II in the productions of Southwest Shakespeare Company playing Feb. 21 to March 7 at Mesa Arts Center.
Mugavero, of Mesa, plays Richard II, one of Shakespeare’s great male characters, with an all-female cast.
“Seeing their perspectives in typical male roles, I feel like it’s a dream come true,” she said.
“As a young woman coming up in professional theater, I never thought I’d play any of Shakespeare’s great male characters, not to mention a formidable and infamous character such as Richard,” she added.
The king has speeches transitioning from showing incredible strength and fortitude in one line to absolute panic and insecurity in the next.
He exposes the insecurities and inner fear every leader experiences and has no faculties to conquer them until the very end.
Richard begins the play a superficial and entitled person; by the end, after his overthrow, he is humbled, thoughtful and describes a new awareness of the fragility and futility of his own existence.
“It’s existential and absolutely delicious to get to perform,” she said.
The all-women cast isn’t changing pronouns for any of the characters, she said. Each actor plays her character, male or female, as written.
“I’m not doing any male posturing or anything like that in this role. I’m playing the moments and circumstances according to my own human world view,” Mugavero said.
Pennsylvania-born Mugavero attended Temple University in Philadelphia for undergraduate studies and University of California/Irvine for graduate school in acting. She has been in Arizona for two-and-a-half years.
With her extensive portfolio of work on Shakespeare stages across the country, including the Utah Shakespeare Festival, the Folger Theatre in D.C., Great Lakes Theater in Cleveland, Idaho and Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festivals to name a few, she became the artistic director of Southwest Shakespeare Company.
With some solid acting credits secured, she has also branched out to other avenues.
She recently began a directing career by overseeing Southwest Shakespeare’s educational tour production of An Iliad. She teaches acting and coaches actors.
Working in artistic administration has taught her about leadership, non-profit organizations, and the arts in the communities.
“I hope to begin educating young people on how they can pursue a profession in the arts and actually make a liveable wage and create opportunities for others both in the arts and as a viewer,” she said.
Mugavero supports the theater becoming a welcoming place for young families.
A decade ago, it wasn’t so, and there were few young mothers who were actors. The industry is demanding, the schedule is challenging and it’s hard for companies to provide housing and child care for women who are parents in theater.
She is married to Quinn Mattfeld, the acting company’s co-artistic director, whom she met on stage. They have a young son.
“It’s exciting for us as parents, making theater together because we get to introduce other artists, especially women, it’s possible to have a life in art if you have a family,” she said.
Happily, times are changing and producers are seeing the value of bringing women in who have families and how it colors their stages.
Four mothers of young children act in Richard II.
“We have put in a great effort to help provide child care during rehearsals and allow kids to be at the rehearsal space at any time a parent needs,” she said.
“I want the theater to be a welcoming place for people like me, people who are living their dream to make art and also have a family.”
It’s all the more important because the company’s two upcoming productions go hand-in-hand and every member has a role in both plays. Hence, the rehearsal period is shortened and intense, Mugavero said.
“Although we are working hard to fill every moment we have together with staging and building the play, Quinn Mattfeld, our director, still gives time to talk to us about character and motivation,” she said.
“Everything is fleshed out well and I think our audience will see a lot of nuance and specificity in each character.”
How does Shakespeare’s work remain relevant in this day and age?
“As long as people have family, politics, and experience love, loss, triumph and failure, Shakespeare will continue to be relevant,” Mugavero said. “There is no better writer describing the scope of what each of us experience in a lifetime.
“He is able to put words to war: the preposterousness of violence, as well as the justification of it; he can express the longing for a loved one either lost, or denied to us; and above all, unlike any other writer, he has dramatically written about the conundrum we all feel at one time or another about purpose, existence, and what it all means,” she added.
Which might explain why the Valley has a huge crowd for The Bard. Last season, the company had a reach of about 14,000 patrons, including the student matinees.
“Shakespeare gives them comedy, tragedy, and unrelenting examination of what it is to be human,” Mugavero said. “There is no greater theatrical experience than this and Valley residents are here for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.