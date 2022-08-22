SugarJam’s popularity expanding rapidly

After SugarJam The Southern Kitchen left its former Scottsdale home in January 2021, the restaurant has grown into much more at its new home near Hayden Road and Raintree Drive.
SugarJam opened The Market by SugarJam as well as an ice cream trailer on July 23 and the two locations have served as unique extensions of a growing concept.
“We’re still growing,” said SugarJam owner/CEO Dana Dumas. “This is a nice sized space but for the amount of volume that we receive during the weekend, we’re almost outpacing the size of the space now.”
As crowds began waiting outside her doors to get a table and diners anxiously awaited a hot meal, Dumas had an idea of how to utilize a space she had been storing items in from her first restaurant.
“I had chairs and other things from my first restaurant and with that being said,” she explained, “I said to myself, ‘OK, I need to get rid of this stuff and I need to move forward with something.’ And then I realized I always wanted a retail store.
“We get a lot of out-of-towners from Texas and Atlanta to New York and Chicago and we get so many people asking us, ‘Hey, do you have anything that we can get that says SugarJam on it or something I can have as a memory?’”
Dumas got to work clearing out the space and converting it into a boutique inspired by the shops that can be frequented in southern cities like Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, stocked full of SugarJam-branded merchandise and crafts made by local artisans.
“I not only have our stuff that is branded SugarJam – like hats, bags and t-shirts. I also have gifts that are locally made,” Dumas said. “I support local vendors and then I support smaller businesses that are throughout the country that are like mom and pops that are making things as long as I don’t see that it’s sold on Amazon.”
The space is designed to flow eloquently next to the dining area that sits adjacent to her bakery — which pays homage to her original storefront.
Dumas then focused on the other task she had been juggling amidst opening the retail store: opening an ice cream trailer, where her 12-year-old twin sons, Brody and Brayden, work.
Around the same time, she came up with the idea of her retail space, Dumas noticed the influx of children coming in and out of the Aqua-Tots next door to her restaurant and retail space.
She began thinking about a way to serve kids and parents looking for a quick treat.
As someone who got her start in farmers markets, Dumas devised the idea of purchasing a trailer and serving ice cream.
With the idea in mind and a trailer purchased, Dumas’ next task was to
find someone who could help her make ice cream.
Dumas wanted to incorporate her baked goods – like her famous peach cobbler, bourbon pecan pie and apple pie – into ice cream.
So she called upon Tempe-based ice cream and gelato manufacturer William “Doc” Brown, who owns Doc’s Artisan Ice Creams and whom Dumas met over a decade ago during her days at the Phoenix Farmer’s Market.
After securing a partner to create ice cream that she could scoop, Dumas also began looking for someone who could create whimsical ice cream cones that customers could pair with their scoops.
She reconnected with someone she had met at a business conference about seven years ago.
Francis Stennis, the founder of Sassy Cones, met Dumas around 2015 at Hustle PHX — a conference dedicated to encouraging the creation of sustainable business ventures that affirm the dignity of people and lead to the flourishing of all communities in Phoenix.
Dumas recalled that when she called Stennis about using her cones at her
new venture, Stennis began sobbing and recounting the impact that Dumas made on her.
She began crafting cones with the flavors of red velvet, strawberry cheesecake, birthday cake and chocolate chip.
The ice cream trailer is now offered every Saturday and Sunday – mainly because those are the only days her sons are available to work – and so far, both entities have been a hit.
“The parking lot is typically more crowded on the weekends and we get people that come over and see the pop-up trailer and we have an outlay of customers that are here on the weekends and love getting the ice cream,” she said.
With the new concepts seeing early success, Dumas has more plans to grow her business.
“I have about two plans that I’m working on developing with new concepts. I’m developing SugarJam as the brand’s concept tool group and underneath that umbrella will be the southern kitchen, the market, the trailer and the bake shop,” she said.
“From that point, I am developing two different concepts which, hopefully within the next year or a year and a half, we will be able to launch into one of the two new concepts I’m going to be bringing to market.”
