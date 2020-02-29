JK Simmons has won Screen Actors Guild, Golden Globe and Academy awards, but his fondest memories are those spent with his brother, David.
“The things standing out are things I did 40 years ago with my brother and other theater jobs I did in the meantime,” JK said.
“We did a wonderful production of ‘The Fantasticks,’ which is a great little musical. We toured Montana in an 11-passenger van. I played El Gallo and he played the boy’s father. This was one of the many times we got to be on stage together.”
The two will hit the stage again in the Third Street Theatre at the Phoenix Center for the Arts March 2, as part of UBU Project’s benefit concert “Light Your Corner of the World.” Proceeds benefit the project, which seeks to end youth suicide and prevent bullying and substance abuse through arts integration.
“It’s going to be a great event with an eclectic lineup of entertainment featuring David Simmons and the UBU band, and me and a bunch of kids who have been a part of the UBU Project,” JK said.
David and JK will perform a Broadway duet, and then JK will perform alone.
“Getting up on stage for a benefit like this is pretty much the only live performing and singing I get to do these days,” JK said. “My wife and I have been living in LA for almost 20 years after meeting in New York doing Broadway. We’re bicoastal now. I’m hoping I might end up on Broadway the next few years, maybe in a play or a musical.”
The UBU Project utilizes the arts to teach other subjects, said David, who teaches songwriting at Alice Cooper Solid Rock teen center in Phoenix.
Young performers from fifth grade to high school will perform their material during the rest of the show.
“These kids have come up with the most amazing lyrics,” David said. “The kids work collaboratively. The kids talk about hope, resilience, self-compassion and empathy. We don’t talk about suicide, addiction or bullying, except for the first day.
“We go through a variety of styles. They always want to hear me rap, play jazz, country or rock. I’m a trained opera singer. They want to hear me sing it.”
“Light Your Corner of the World” is one of David’s songs, one that will end the show.
“My late wife (Marilyn Rice) taught me our job on the planet is to light our corner of the world,” David said. “If we all do it slowly, we’ll slowly get rid of the darkness. It’s how we can help one another have a fun, positive evening.”
He called Rice an amazing musician and a “force of nature of a woman.” Rice, who died of breast cancer in 2014, inspired David’s music and his project. So did his own attempts at suicide and then sobriety.
As he drove across the Valley to an AA meeting, David heard harrowing statistics about teen suicide. He was “galvanized into action.” He teamed up with his friend Walt Versen, and JK, along with seed money by the likes of Hugh Jackman.
“Walk and I went to visit my brother in Los Angeles on the set of one of his TV shows and we were talking about the project,” he said.
“We finally came up with how the organization would be structured. It was born in JK’s trailer, while we were sitting around eating protein bars and drinking water. We were just all on fire for the idea. We’ve had some lovely donations from some people in the entertainment industry; friends of my brothers.”
The first residency was in 2018 and in 16 months, they have had direct impact of 3,500 kids and a 33.2 percent increase in student comprehension.
“Every day I wake up and I know I’m part of the solution and teaching kids so they can be part of that solution within their own classroom culture,” David said.
David is looking forward to the show.
“I just can’t wait to hear the kids perform and be on stage with my brother again,” David said. “We haven’t done a show together for 11 years.
“At the last gig, we did a duet, a father-son duet. We started singing and, in a minute, we both started sobbing. We couldn’t get the notes out. It’s a testament to our parents. My brother and sister are two of my closest friends and colleagues.”
Information: ubuproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.