Leaps of faith aren’t anything new for professional dancer and Dance Studio 111 owner Kimberly Lewis of Ahwatukee.
She has a nearly unflagging optimism, starting when she envisioned and then founded the Phoenix Suns Dance Team 30 years ago.
This year of the pandemic, there were trying moments as her 27-year-old dance studio went dark.
Like a mother hen, Lewis kept her students together and communicating through social media using cooking/baking classes and bedtime stories that she read.
On July 31, life returned to Dance Studio 111, located in suite 111 at 4910 E. Chandler Blvd, when onsite dance classes resumed for the first time in more than four months.
And now, faith is evident again as Lewis holds auditions this Saturday, Aug. 22, for the 21st annual Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet performed each December to enthusiastic crowds.
“People have asked if we would be canceling the 2020 Nutcracker due to COVID and the answer is... we’re moving forward with the 2020 Nutcracker,” said Lewis from Nebraska, where her youngest daughter is entering the University of Nebraska, Lewis’ alma mater.
“So much has been taken away from our children that we felt it is important to bring the magic of the Nutcracker this holiday season,” she said.
“We’re taking it one day at a time and at this moment we are holding auditions on Saturday Aug. 22 and planning to bring the Nutcracker for the 21st year to our Ahwatukee Foothills Community.”
The annual Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet, held at the Desert Vista High School Fine Arts Theatre, has become a holiday tradition with its rich staging, intricate costumes and exceptional dancing by dancers ages three through 19.
Many of their ballet alumni go on to be professional dancers – several of them are current and past members of the Phoenix Suns Dance Team.
Others perform on dance teams or troupes at the universities they attend.
As she has interacted with students on Facebook and YouTube since mid-March, Lewis said she is painfully aware of the toll that isolation has already taken on her young charges.
For some, it continues as many school campuses remain closed.
“With online schooling this year, children need to have interaction with others after a long day of being in Zoom classes,” Lewis said.
“Doing the Nutcracker this year is so important for our children to connect with others and to have an outlet to express themselves away from a computer and online schooling,” she added.
This Saturday’s auditions, like her dance classes, bow to COVID-19 recommended requirements of preventative hygiene and social distancing in her 12,000-square-foot studio.
“We will be holding in-person auditions in a sanitized, social-distancing, proper COVID protocol dance rooms inside Dance Studio 111,” Lewis explained.
“We’re fortunate to have five large dance rooms and we've taped off 10’x10’ boxes for each dancer auditioning to have their own social-distancing box to dance in,” she added, noting that even before she reopened, she was adamant all risks of exposure to the coronavirus be addressed.
“We’ve also had a professional sanitizing company come in and sanitize our studio from top to bottom, including our AC unit,” Lewis said.
“Every single day we have the studio sanitized. It's a lot of work but we want our students and their parents to feel confident when they come in. And throughout our rehearsals, we’ll be following all proper Covid protocol as the safety of our cast is our top priority.”
As Lewis prepares for the Nutcracker auditions, she’s encouraging all area youth, even those with limited dance experience, to come and try out for the many parts available in the holiday ballet.
“Even if you haven’t had a lot of dance, don’t let that discourage you. You’ll have four months before the performances, and that’s what we’re here for, to teach you,” she said.
”You don't have to be a student at Dance Studio 111 to be in our Nutcracker.”
Audition times Saturday begin at 9 a.m. for youngsters ages 3-5, followed at 10 a.m. for ages 6-9. Ages 11-12 will audition from 10 a.m-noon.
Boys of all ages audition noon-12:30 p.m. This includes dancers and boy actors for the Christmas Eve party scene, where the expansive stage is filled with music, merriment and guests as the Nutcracker is gifted Clara and her brother Fritz by her mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer, played for the 21st year by Lewis’ brother Kurt Broer.
Traditionally, the largest group of those who audition are dancers ages 13-19. They have the longest time slot of dancers ages 13-19 audition, from 12:30-2 p.m.
Another Nutcracker tradition is the midnight run, when Lewis drives the neighborhoods, putting up yard signs to announce to the student living there that they captured one of the coveted solo roles.
“Then on Sunday morning, everyone meets at the studio where we’ve posted the names of the entire cast and the parts they got. On Sunday, we also have the passing of the crowns where last year’s Clara and Sugarplum Fairy pass their crowns onto the 2020 Clara and Sugarplum Fairy,” said Lewis.
And then, one of the most bandied questions of the 2020 pandemic must be asked.
What if the ever-morphing COVID-19 regulations mean the Nutcracker won’t have the use of the Desert Vista High School theatre for the mid-December three performances of the Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet?
Fear not, the intrepid Kimberly Lewis has that possibility covered.
“I’ll have it in the park,” she announced authoritatively.
“Oh yes, I have a back-up plan. I’m not going to have them tell me ‘you can’t have use the theatre’ and disappoint all these dancers and actors who always work so hard for four months. Nope, we’ll put it on in the park if I have to.”
For more information on the Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet auditions see AFNutcracker.com or DanceStudio111.com.
