The Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival marks its 25th anniversary this year and will celebrate it virtually.
Celebrating Jewish culture through film, the festival – Feb. 14 through March 3 – is typically held in three cities across the Valley, including Scottsdale but instead takes place online with three extra days of screenings.
Considered the longest-running film festival in the Valley, this year’s festival features more than 30 feature-length and short films. Its virtual format will allow attendees to easily build a flexible, customized schedule.
“There is something for everyone: drama, comedy, biographical documentaries, thrillers, spy stories, musicals, family films,” said Co-Executive Director Jerry Mittelman.
Mittelman said screening committees viewed about 100 films and selected what they thought the audiences would enjoy.
“Their successful choices in the past years have proven to be winners and they will again this year,” he said.
Participants will also have the opportunity to watch interviews with filmmakers and experts following many of the screenings.
This year’s festival also features a free screening of the documentary “Shared Legacies” on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m., coinciding with Black History Month.
The documentary highlights the coalition and friendship between the Jewish and African American communities during the Civil Rights Movement.
“This film focuses on a proud chapter in modern American history when two communities of different backgrounds collaborated to transform the moral conscience of the nation,” Mittelman added.
And as a community service, the festival is also offering a free film each month to more than 40 senior residence facilities throughout the Valley.
“Our aim is to provide quality films to those who are shut in, or don’t get around the town,” Mittelman said. “Residents are able to view the films on their closed-circuit house TV.”
Last year, the festival featured 30 films and saw a turnout of close to 13,000 attendees over a two-week period.
“When I started volunteering 23 years ago, if we had 2,000 tuchuses in the seats over a six-film, one-week period, that was considered a winner year,” Mittelman said. “The attendance has grown by leaps and bounds.”
When COVID-19 took hold of the state, however, festival organizers never considered cancelling this year’s event.
“The board of directors was unanimous that we would have a festival, and at a meeting in spring, made another decision to do it virtually,” he said.
It was a challenge to shift to a virtual format, too, but Mittelman noted they had time on their side to learn.
“None of us knew anything about how to do this,” he said. “The past nine months were as if we had to rebuild from the inside out. And mazel tov — a new baby was born!”
A custom-made website ticketing system, which had to be integrated with a streaming service, was created by Cinesend and OrderTech.
Viewers will have 72 hours from the posted time to begin to watch and 48 hours from when they start the film to complete viewing. They will be able to pause, rewind and even switch devices within the house over the 48 hours.
Mittelman is confident the audience will be pleased with the virtual format.
“We feel the technical changes won’t deter our viewers,” he said. “No rush to get to the theater! No parking or driving at night problems! All the refreshments you can eat!”
Mittelman added that they will have support phone lines should anyone encounter any technical and billing problems.
Looking ahead, organizers are considering transforming their film festival into a hybrid format, with some features available for viewing in a theater and others virtually.
“Virtual offers some advantages that the theater doesn’t, so it may turn out to be highly acceptable to many,” Mittelman said. “But there is nothing like sharing a good film with an appreciative audience, the munch of good popcorn and a really big screen. If we go hybrid, then it starts all over again.”
According to Mittelman, organizers are elated to reach a 25-year milestone – and grateful to the community for helping them reach it.
“We have been successful operating as an all-volunteer working board of directors, screening and planning for over a year for each succeeding year; and the attendance and financial support from the entire community, not just Jewish people, has been overwhelming,” Mittelman said.
If You Go...
What: Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival
Where:Website: gpjff.org
When: Feb. 14-March 3
Cost: Tickets start at $12
Festival Pass: (watch all films)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.