Ahwatukee promoter offers 12th annual hot air balloon fest

Ahwatukee promoter Tim Matykiewicz will be flying high this weekend and he’s hoping his neighbors across the community will hit the South Mountain Parkway and head to Goodyear to join him for the Arizona Balloon Classic.
“We’re back at it again in the Ahwatukee event production office,” Matykiewicz said, with his signature event that comes this time when all sorts of big events are coming to the Valley over the next two weeks as Super Bowl Week and the WM Phoenix Open rev up.
“Hot air balloons, golf and football – what a wild place to be for two straight weeks,” he said as he prepares for his balloon fest, which starts at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and runs though noon Sunday Feb. 5 at Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way. Information on directions is at abcfest.com.
With an eye toward benefitting Valley of the Sun United Way, he’s lined up a series of events centered around the colorful balloons that will be offered 4-9 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m.-noon Sunday. Morning ascensions for the balloons occur 7:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday while the evening glows with balloons lighted up to dazzle spectators slated for 7-8:30 p.m. those days.
Of course, he warned, “Balloon liftoffs and glows times are always dependent on weather conditions.”
Over 20,000 spectators are expected to hit the ballpark to enjoy up to 25 hot air balloons, some of them he said will have “special shapes.”
On Saturday and Sunday mornings, Matykiewicz said, they can expect the sky to be “filled with colorful hot air balloons….for a spectacular sight of mass and color.” Spectators can walk on the field and watch their inflation and take-off.
At night, the tethered balloons light up and glow with music while a laser show dance to music is offered on the Arizona Lottery stage.
Hot air balloon rides are available and he also is offering a family fun zone, BMX stunt shows, the Desert Winds Kite Festival, tethered balloon rides, a Tim Murphy photo exhibition as well as other entertainment acts and dozens of retail booths.
New this year is an “after glow party” Friday night with house music, a laser light show and tethered rides. The event is open to people 21 and older.
“Our sixth annual Street Foodfest is set with festival food favorites,” he added, noting beer stations also will be on the premises.
Tickets for one day are $30. An all-weekend pass is available for $95 in advance only. All tickets are available at abcfest.com. Active military and veterans as well as children under 12 are free and packages are available for groups of 10 or more
No pets are allowed.
Matykiewicz’s company, Arizona Events Group, has raised thousands of dollars for charities, which get part of the proceeds from the balloon festival.
