Rockers Don Broco bring energy to the Valley

Don Broco will hit the Valley July 2 when its tour with alt-rock/emo titans Pierce the Veil and The Used stops at the Arizona Financial Theatre.
Vocalist Rob Damiani is excited to do two things when he lands in Arizona: rip a gig to remember and visit a restaurant that gives him a taste of home, Cornish Pasty Co.
“Pasties are such a fundamental part of the British diet,” Damiani explained. “As a kid, it was a real treat every few weeks when my mum and dad would bring back some pasties from either the butcher or town and it just feels like this kind of like homey meal.
“Every time we can, we try to get one to eat there and then another to eat
after the show and sometimes to take the next day. That’s one of our favorite
Arizona spots.”
In addition to eating hometown cravings, Cornish Pasty Co.’s entrees serve as the perfect sustenance for the band’s energetic performance, according to Damiani.
“It’s going to be an intense performance so I think anyone who goes to the show should make sure you’ve had a few chill days and that they’ve eaten a good Cornish Pasty,” Damiani said. “You’re going to be like jumping around a lot and you’re going to be exhausted afterward.”
Don Broco sees its current jaunt as an opportunity to capture the audience with its energetic sound.
“These rooms will be really big, and it’s just such an insane package of incredible bands,” Damiani said. “So, it’s a massive honor to be invited out to play with those guys. I was a massive fan of The Used as a kid and we have taken elements from their sounds like the (guitar riffs) of The Used and Pierce The Veil.”
Though Don Broco’s sound is a departure from the co-headliners’ vulnerable lyrics, punk rock beats and metal-style riffs, Don Broco aims to “probably stand out by bringing the energy.”
“It’s our job to get the party started and get the crowd absolutely in the zone for the time that The Used and then Pierce the Veil come on. So, we’re playing all the songs that do that,” Damiani said.
Don Broco has a high-intensity setlist plotted for the tour that includes high-tempo tracks like “Gumshield,” “Bruce Willis,” “Pretty” and “One True Prince.”
However, the highlight of the night could very well be the final track, “T-shirt Song,” which Damiani said was written about a last-call tradition at British pubs.
“The song took me back to my student days where we used to do this thing where at the end of a night out, we would take our T-shirts off and swing them around our heads to the (beat of the) ‘Baywatch’ theme,” Damiani recalls. “It was this stupid sort of drunken release of the coming together of people, which is why I took that idea and put it in the song.
“The way the song builds as well and builds to this moment of release for me and it’s always going to be like the perfect end of the set to leave everyone kind of feeling like they felt something you know, in that moment.”
Damiani hopes to create a memorable experience the audience will remember forever.
“I hope that they get an experience out of it that they’ll cherish forever,” he says. “We love rock music. We love all types of music and we try and bring that into our songs in a fresh and exciting way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.