Tempe jazz series merges with Scottsdale venue

Tempe-based Lakeshore Music, which for 14 seasons was a premier jazz-concert series, has merged with Scottsdale-based Ravenscroft Hall.
The renamed Ravenscroft Jazz Series will begin its 2022-23 season Sept. 17 with a concert fronted by jazz drumming legend and Valley native Lewis Nash, according to Lakeshore President/founder Woody Wilson.
Wilson, a longtime civic leader and pioneer in the Valley’s jazz scene, has been named executive producer of the rebranded jazz series, Ravenscroft Director David Bauer said.
“Woody Wilson is a legend in the local jazz community, who has produced and promoted amazing concerts for many years,” Bauer said. “We’re thrilled that he’ll be bringing that knowledge and experience to our inaugural season of the Ravenscroft Jazz Series.”
The Ravenscroft series will be presented monthly September through May at Ravenscroft Hall, 8445 E. Hartford Drive, just southeast of Loop 101/Princess Drive in the Scottsdale Perimeter Complex.
Ravenscroft Hall is an intimate 200-seat concert venue featuring a Meyer Constellation sound system and state-of-the-art video capability. It boasts an optimal listening experience and perfect viewing from any seat.
“After 14 years of running a 501(c)(3) nonprofit by myself, I’m delighted to hand that part over to the team at Ravenscroft,” Wilson said. “Being separate entities for the first year made sense. Nobody was certain the move from the Tempe Center for the Arts would work to everyone’s satisfaction.
“But, this past season proved that the move to Scottsdale was not only successful in terms of audience development, but that our missions were compatible and everyone was committed to making it work.
Wilson anticipates considerable savings “by eliminating the duplication of effort that comes with two nonprofits in the same building doing the same mission.”
The Ravenscroft campus includes Jazzbird Lounge, where patrons may enjoy a beverage and light hors d’oeuvres. It has a small performing stage and tables for about 100. Many of the Valley’s finest jazz artists are booked into Jazzbird each Friday evening in the free-of-charge Jazzbird Nights Series.
“For me, it has been a wonderful 14 years of presenting the finest jazz artists in the world,” Wilson said. “COVID-19 nearly killed us, but Bob and Gretchen Ravenscroft supported us through the hardest of times. And when Bob told me he was going to build our very own theater, I jumped at the chance.”
“It will be bittersweet to close down Lakeshore Music, but another door has opened for me and I’m walking through it,” Wilson said. “I couldn’t be happier with our prospects for the future. Our jazz concerts at Ravenscroft have brought the patrons of Lakeshore Music into an incredible new venue.”
Here’s a brief rundown on its upcoming season. All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at Ravenscroft Hall. Tickets: 602-679-0590, lakeshoremusic.org, info@lakeshoremusic.org.
Lewis Nash and Friends,
Sept. 17.
Nash, whose career spans more than four decades, has appeared on more than 500 recordings, 10 of which won Grammys. He is the only musician in jazz history featured on Grammy winners in both “Best Jazz Vocal” and “Best Jazz Instrumental” albums.
In 2017, Nash joined the Arizona State University faculty as the Bob and Gretchen Ravenscroft Professor of Practice in Jazz. The Lewis Nash Scholarship Endowment is awarded annually to a jazz-performance student.
Alicia Olatuja,
Oct. 22.
Alicia Olatuja burst onto the national scene in 2013 as the featured soloist with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir at President Barack Obama’s second inauguration.
While growing up in St. Louis, she was immersed in gospel, soul, jazz and classical music. She began appearing in gospel and jazz concerts. Composer/arranger/pianist Billy Childs brought her on to be part of “Map to the Treasure: Reimagining Laura Nyro” on a nationwide tour..
Christian Jacob Trio,
Nov. 19
Multi-Grammy nominated pianist/arranger Christian Jacob first gained widespread exposure as music director for Maynard Ferguson and later as co-leader of the Tierney Sutton Band. His extensive discography includes five critically acclaimed trio recordings and eight Grammy nominations.
In 2016, Jacob composed the original score to director Clint Eastwood’s box-office smash Sully, along with Eastwood and Sutton, for a 70-piece orchestra.
Beth Lederman & Jazz Con Alma, Dec. 17.
A mainstay on keyboards on the Phoenix jazz scene for more than 30 years, Arizona native Lederman has developed an eclectic, sophisticated sound that features influence from bossa-nova to swing to pop music, all played with heartfelt integrity.
Samara Joy,
Jan. 21.
Samara Joy’s star seems to rise with each performance. Growing up in New York, her home was filled with the sounds of not only her father’s songs but also the inspiration of many Gospel and R&B artists. Her father toured with gospel artist Andrae Crouch. Her grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, led the Philadelphia-based gospel group The Savettes.
Joy studied jazz at SUNY Purchase, eventually named Ella Fitzgerald Scholar and winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.
Bill Charlap Trio,
Feb. 18.
Grammy Award-winning pianist Bill Charlap has recorded albums featuring the music of Hoagy Carmichael,
Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and Duke Ellington. Charlap’s collaboration with Tony Bennett on “The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern” won the 2016 Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.
His, which has been together nearly a quarter-century, has earned multiple Grammy nominations.
Michael Kocour,
March 18.
A concert starring jazz pianist-composer Michael Kocour alone would be an outstanding entertainment value. Embellish it with Mark Turner on tenor saxophone, Jason Palmer on trumpet, Ben Hedquist on bass and the incomparable Lewis Nash on drums and it elevates to a blockbuster.
Kocour, director of Jazz Studies at Arizona State University, has appeared at venues around the world for more than three decades. His recorded work as a studio musician includes soundtracks for two motion pictures.
Turner’s sound contains elements of John Coltrane. Palmer, among the most in-demand musicians of his generation, has recorded 13 albums. Hedquist, assistant professor of jazz bass at ASU, holds a doctorate in double-bass performance. Nash is among the most popular and prolific jazz drummers today.
Artemis,
May 20. (7 p.m. & 9 p.m.)
Artemis, a dynamic supergroup of
six of the most acclaimed women in modern jazz, is known for its cosmopolitan, sleek sound. Put bassist Noriko Ueda, clarinetist Anat Cohen, tenor saxophonist Nicole Glover, pianist and musical director Renee Rosnes, drummer Allison Miller and trumpeter Ingrid Jensen together onstage and the result is beyond comprehension.
Rosnes initially got the group together for a European festival tour. She selected musicians she respected and wanted to make music with. Each is a unique character, creating versatility and making their music fascinating.
