Mesa comedy theater celebrates 3,500th show

It’s odd to celebrate 3,500 shows and 16 years of delivering chuckles and guffaws to the community.
But that’s all part of a Mesa comedy theater’s joie de vivre.
On April 29, Neighborhood Comedy Theatre at 214 W. Main St., Mesa, will highlight 16 years with an exuberant enjoyment-of-life celebration featuring a red carpet so guests can strut down a paparazzi-lined path and feel like a star for the night.
Theater owners Dorian and Krissy Lenz have shared a passion for comedy and have traveled an obstacle-laden journey to reach the momentous occasion.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Dorian said. “There’s a piece of me that goes ‘boy, I cannot believe that we’ve done it for this long.’ Wow!”
Krissy, the co-director “and most enthusiastic person at the Neighborhood Comedy Theater,” said the celebration highlights how long they’ve provided a much-needed escape to hundreds of individuals who participated in their workshops and high school improv leagues – and gone on to become cherished members of their ensemble cast.
“We are over the moon to reach this milestone and so grateful to our fans who’ve supported us throughout the years,” Krissy said.
“This special event is all about celebrating their dedication to spreading joy and laughter in the community, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone.”
As part of the night’s festivities, half the proceeds from the show will benefit GLSEN Arizona—a nonprofit committed to creating safe, supportive and LGBTQ-inclusive spaces for kids.
“We truly believe that laughter nourishes the soul, and the mission of the theater is to provide the best comedy experience for our guests,” Krissy said.
“But this night isn’t just about the laughs; it’s also about giving back to the community and championing a fantastic cause.”
As a theater student at Chandler High, Dorian said he remembers a section on improv comedy games during a pantomime class that first sparked his interest.
“The idea of going out without a script and improvising things with partners, it’s just another level of cool that when I experienced that I was like ‘I need to seek more of this out,’” Dorian said.
As a student at Chaparral High, Krissy said she and her friends would have their parents shuttle them to an improv comedy show in Scottsdale on Friday nights, have a sleepover at one of their homes and return on Saturday morning for a teen improv class.
“We stayed in the teen improv class for so long that they finally just moved us into the adult team,” Krissy said. “So, we were like 16-year-olds on a team full of adults.”
In 1999, Krissy met Dorian at the same comedy show and the couple joined a roving group of teenagers who put on comedy shows in coffee shops throughout the East Valley.
About a year later, the couple married and moved to San Diego to join the National Comedy Theatre, a nationally acclaimed and enormously popular improv comedy show in San Diego that’s held over 6,000 performances since opening in 1999.
The year 2006 marked a new chapter with the couple returning to the Valley, welcoming the birth of their daughter, and looking to extend the NCT community as a partnership with founder Gary Kramer. Dorian considers him a mentor.
He also considers NCT a place that shaped his comedy.
“It was where I grew up, where I kind of learned to start doing improv,” Dorian said. “So, I would ask him, he would help me, we would work together, we used the same logo, but it was our theater.”
In the former spot of an old coffee house his wife and friends had listened to slam poetry and performed improv during the 90s, Dorian officially opened his own National Comedy Theatre near Fiesta Mall in 2008.
Unfortunately, the theater opened after the housing bubble burst and Dorian witnessed the slow death of the area’s movie theaters, restaurants and the Fiesta Mall – “which was a bummer.”
A decade later, they moved the theater to its current location and changed its name to Neighborhood Comedy Theatre, a credit to the warm welcome from other business owners in downtown Mesa.
“We just felt like it made more sense to the community that we were in,” Dorian said. “It’s become a real, a real neighborhood.”
In recent years, NCT hasn’t enjoyed much of the success the previous space enjoyed because for more than a year, construction on the façade of the building occupied much of the front of the theater until its completion in November 2019.
Less than a few months later, with an extended space for a lobby and plans for the upcoming year, the theatre was forced to officially closed on March 14, 2020 as the pandemic began and didn’t reopen until more than a year later.
Today, the comedy show runs three to four shows a week and has become a Lenz family affair with their 17-year-old daughter Zoe helping behind the scenes and their 12-year-old son Rocket showing morale support in the audience.
Unlike stand-up comedy, improv draws upon ideas or suggestions from the audience with performers doing their best to act out the scenes in a comedic way.
While Friday’s long-form storytelling shows can throw some newcomers for a loop, Saturday’s performances resemble more familiar comedy style from shows such as Drew Carey’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” or Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘n Out.”
Through the years, Dorian said the success of NCT has drawn from fostering good friendships and great business relationships that have built it up and kept it driving forward.
“We try to collaborate and cultivate a neighborhood and a community of people that care about each other and wants to see each other succeed,” Dorian said. “And by the grace of that, we’re still around kicking and doing it.”
As a performer and teacher at Neighborhood Comedy Theater since 2010, Nate McWhortor said the theater’s growth of a good community and foundation stands as a testament to his own commitment to comedy.
Whether taking speech and debate in high school or watching TV, everything seemed to lead back to a comedy career –including watching a performance by NCT during his freshman year of college outside his dorm.
Though he never planned to go to an audition for NCT, a rainout at a baseball game McWhortor covered as a reporter eventually led to his joining the team.
Since then, McWhortor has visited cities like New York, LA, and Chicago, meeting and learning from other comics as well as working with many people of all different backgrounds that Dorian and Krissy have welcomed through NCT’s doors.
“It’s just been an absolute blast to get to be a part of this for so many years,” McWhortor said.
If You Go...
Neighborhood Comedy Theatre’s 3,500th Show
Where: 214 West Main St., Mesa
When: Saturday, April 29, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and showtime is 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Tickets start at $35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.