Hale Theatre presenting ‘Christmas Carol’

The Hale Centre Theatre in downtown Gilbert will start its annual presentation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” on Friday, Dec. 1.
“Since receiving the award for Best Christmas Production in Arizona, audiences have been lining up in Gilbert to see Scrooge and his ghostly visitors,” a theater release said.
“It is their 20th season and it has become a family tradition for audiences and a must-see every holiday season, with each year bringing a little something different.”
Director David Hale Dietlein is presenting two casts designated “Red” and “Green.”
The Red cast features seasoned actor Tim Dietlein as Ebenezer Scrooge and the Green cast is headed by local actor Rob Stuart. Both actors are reprising their roles from previous years.
The Hale family tradition of presenting “A Christmas Carol” began with Ruth and Nathan Hale, who opened their first theater in Glendale, California.
In 1965 the Hales and the Dietleins staged their first production of “A Christmas Carol,” and Hale operators say they established “a legacy that flourishes to this day.
Director and theater owner David Dietlein has received numerous awards for his artistic achievements and has directed every production of “A Christmas Carol” since he opened the Gilbert theater in 2003.
The annual holiday classic is a musical version of Dickens’ tale of the Christmas ghosts, who visit the thoroughly unpleasant Ebenezer Scrooge to show him the error of his ways. The spirits transform Ebenezer’s life, serving to remind us that it is never too late to change for the better.
“It’s a message of hope and renewal that holds a special place in our hearts every holiday season,” the release stated, promising a “stunning production (that) is a visual and sensory delight, featuring local talent of singers, dancers and actors: with “soaring music, special effects, stunning costumes and sets.”
The production runs at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec.1-26 with matinees on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Hale is located at 50 W. Page Ave. in Gilbert’s Heritage District, across the street from the Gilbert Water Tower Park. Several restaurants and free parking are located nearby.
Tickets range from $42 to $60 for adults, $28 to $45 for youth. Group discounts for 10 or more tickets are available at $35 on showings through Dec. 14.
The shows sell out quickly, so purchase your tickets by calling the box office at 480-497-1181 or by visiting the theater’s website at HaleTheatreArizona.com.
