Toadies bring ‘Rubberneck’ to the Valley

Toadies were excited to give their 1994 debut album, “Rubberneck,” a proper celebration for its silver anniversary in 2020. Then came the great interrupter: the COVID-19 pandemic.
They tried again in late 2021, but, alas, had to postpone again. Third time’s a charm and drummer Mark Reznicek said it’s better late than never.
“It has been a long time coming and it’s almost surreal that it’s happening this time,” he said.
Although Reznicek has played drums to those 11 songs – including Toadies’ trademark song, “Possum Kingdom” – for 28 years, he hasn’t grown wary of them yet.
“I get asked sometimes if (playing) the songs off that album ever get old and it doesn’t because those might be the songs that some people are most excited for each night,” he said.
Reznicek also said that most “Rubberneck” songs are easy.
“I’ve played those songs enough times to where I don’t have to concentrate on what I’m doing and have them down to muscle memory,” he said.
However, he admits some tracks are a bit of a drag to keep up with.
“There are a couple (of songs) that I always get a little freaked out about it just because I’m almost 30 years older now than I was when I recorded them, like ‘Mister Love’ and ‘Velvet’ since those are both faster, harder songs than most of the other ones on the album,” Reznicek said. “I remember how they go. It’s just a matter of my body physically holding up to the punishment of playing those songs.”
Despite the tough physicality of the songs, they trigger fond memories of the mid-’90s.
“There have been times when I’ve either played one song or another and my mind will flash back to when we were recording the album or on that initial tour,” he said.
“Rubberneck” has been called one of the biggest albums in the decade filled with emerging rock subgenres, including grunge. Reznicek does not consider the Fort Worth act a grunge band.
“I feel like we get lumped in with grunge music a lot, and that’s fair, given that was popular when we came out,” he said.
“Most of the songs were written before grunge was a thing and wasn’t an influence on what we were trying to do. If you wanted to point out our three main influences, it would be like if you put Pixies, ZZ Top and Talking Heads in a blender. It would come out sounding something like the Toadies.”
Pixies weren’t the only band who impacted the young Toadies. Fellow Texans The Reverend Horton Heat are joining them on tour.
“We all came up in the same scene,” Reznicek said. “He was around a little before us and we looked up to him a lot early in our career.”
Though the tour will serve as somewhat of a reunion, it will also give Reznicek
and Co. a chance to jam each track off “Rubberneck” in order from “Mexican Hairless” to “I Burn” and all the hits that fall in between.
Because of this, Reznicek expects the crowd to be rowdy.
“You could almost name any song on Rubberneck and people tend to freak out but, obviously, ‘Possum Kingdom’ and ‘Tyler’ are crowd favorites,” Reznicek said. “People also really like when we do ‘I Burn’ because, a lot of times, we bring out extra drummers to augment the sound on that one.”
In addition to “Rubberneck,” Toadies plan to treat fans to new tracks off an upcoming EP as well as unreleased material.
“It’s pretty eclectic and each song
has its own little world,” he said. “But it all still sounds like the Toadies and it’s all kind of just to let people know that we’re still around and we’re still putting out music.”
